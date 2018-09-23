The heartbroken fiancee of a man killed by a falling tree during Storm Ali said he "looked so peaceful" when she saw him at the funeral home.

'He looks so peaceful now... he just looked perfect' - fiancée of Storm Ali victim

Robyn Newberry's partner of six years, electrician Robert Matthew Campbell (24), known as Matt, was killed at Slieve Gullion Forest Park in Co Armagh as strong winds lashed Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

Another man in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Lagan Construction Limited confirmed that two of its employees were involved in a serious incident while working on behalf of Northern Ireland Water.

Last week Robyn and Matt had sent out 'save the date' cards in preparation for their dream wedding next August.

On Thursday night Robyn (23), who had picked up the couple's wedding rings earlier that day, was able to see Matt's body at a funeral home in Ballyclare.

Storm victim: Matt Campbell and fiancée Robyn Newberry

She plans to place Matt's wedding ring in his coffin.

She said on Friday night: "I needed to see him. It had been too long since I saw him, and he just looked perfect.

"He's just my man, he just looks so peaceful and relaxed, with his lovely long eyelashes.

"It doesn't feel real, it shouldn't be real, I don't want it to be real.

"We know that he is coming home today so his family and grandparents have time with him.

"I have been staying at his parents' house during the day and going back to my mum and dad's house at night, then coming back in the morning.

"I've also been trying to get home to see our pup Willow, who Matt doted on. I think she knows that he's not there, she always waited on him coming home.

"Last night I went home and I was wearing one of his jumpers and she was sniffing it."

Robyn revealed that Matt's van and his personal belongings had been returned to his loved ones.

And she said that she and the family have received overwhelming support from the community in the wake of the tragedy.

"The community has been amazing, people are reaching out to us," she added.

"Matt was very popular, and I want to hear any stories people have to tell about him."

In a statement, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council said it "continues to work with the relevant agencies and Slieve Gullion Forest Park will remain closed until further notice".

NI Water has said it will continue to work with the statutory authorities and the contractor as they carry out their investigations.

On Thursday the PSNI said that a post mortem examination was due to take place to determine the cause of death.

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating.

Lagan Construction Limited said that it was "offering support and counselling services to colleagues and we continue to work closely with the statutory authorities".

Matt's funeral took place yesterday.

