‘He lived off the backs of hardworking people’ - SF councillor says he ‘wouldn’t mourn’ Prince Philip’s death

A Sinn Féin councillor who said “I wouldn’t mourn this man’s death” after Britain’s Prince Philip died said he viewed him as a “Trump-like figure” and someone who “lived off the backs of hardworking people”.

Wexford deputy mayor Tom Forde shared a Waterford Whispers News article with the headline ‘Greek Immigrant Who Lived Off Welfare Dies in England’ last week but later deleted it after receiving some backlash.

Mr Forde said: “Some people often get offended by satirical sites such as Waterford Whispers and by my sharing their article. I think they provide a good outlet to look at serious issues in a comedic way”.

He shared a number of quotes from the late Prince Philip on his Facebook page and said “I wouldn’t mourn this man’s death. Not just because he lived off the backs of hardworking people but because of his attitude while doing it”.

Some of the quotes he posted included how the Duke of Edinburgh once asked a female sea cadet “Do you work in a strip club” and when he told the President of Nigeria, who was in national dress, that “you look like you’re ready for bed”.

When contacted for comment, Mr Forde said there was “nothing political” about his post.

“I would see Philip as a Trump-like figure regarding his attitude towards women and other races but at the end of the day I didn’t mean to cause offence to anyone,” he said.

“We live on a shared island and we’d like to have a shared future. I’d respect other people’s views, it wasn’t anything to do with an orange or green divide”.

Another Sinn Féin councillor last week removed posts from Facebook after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday.

Mid and East Antrim councillor James McKeown wrote “one less racist”.

In another post, Mr McKeown wrote: "Wonder if Prince Philip will come back the same person after dying saying he's 55 and still going strong” in reference to Rangers Football Club’s administration and subsequent return to the Scottish football league.

Both posts were later deleted.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald offered “sincere condolences” to the royal family after Prince Philip’s death.

“Sympathies to those of a British identity on our island, for whom his death will be felt as a great loss,” she said.

Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has acknowledged the "significant impact" of the royal family in terms of reconciliation and said she made a public statement on his death as it was the “right thing to do”.

