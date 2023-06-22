‘He likes to push the limit’ – says friend of British pilot Hamish Harding on missing Titan sub

A friend of British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, who is on board the missing Titan submersible, has said there is still hope that the five men will be found.

Colonel in the United States Air Force Terry Virts said he is very concerned about the pilot and is focused on the rescue efforts.

The missing deep-sea vessel lost communication on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

OceanGate Expeditions estimated the oxygen supply on the 6.7m long vessel would last the crew of five 96 hours, giving rescuers a deadline of around midday on Thursday.

Also in the craft are UK-based businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, and OceanGate’s chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, as well as French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet. who has family living in Ireland.

Mr Virts, who is a retired NASA astronaut and former International Space Station Commander, has known Hamish (58) for seven years.

The pair took part in a mission together in 2019 called One More Orbit where they set a world record flying around earth.

“He’s a very friendly and outgoing guy, he has a tonne of friends my phone has been ringing constantly over the last three or four days from people all around the world,” he told The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ.

“He loves exploration and is not the type to sit around. I spent a few months with him in his house in the middle east, and he would rather go out on a desert or climb a mountain.

“Over a year ago he went to the bottom of the Mariana Trench, and we had talked to several US Navy experts and he really planned it and was asking questions about the technical details.

“He likes to push the limit and go to places either where nobody has been or very few people have been. So, this was not his first time in a submersible.

“He was texting me just before he went down, he was very excited about it.”

Mr Virts said Hamish is a “good asset” for the crew and will reassure them that rescue efforts are underway.

“The reality is it’s not 96 hours, it’s human body biology so it’s not a digital thing. Some people breathe more oxygen, some people breathe less,” he said.

“The good and the bad news is that it’s very cold outside, so it’s about 0C in the water and therefore it’s about 0C inside and so when your body temperature goes down, your metabolic rate goes down also.

“The conditions in the sub are not good right now and if they’re going to be found they need to be found soon.”

Mr Virts added: “It’s a search and rescue mission right now but there really is hope right now. A week from now if we haven’t found them, there’s not hope but right now there is.”