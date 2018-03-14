'He leaves an incredible legacy' - Tributes paid to renowned uilleann piper Liam O'Flynn

O'Flynn was a well-known member of the traditional group Planxty with Christy Moore, Andy Irvine and Donal Lunny.

Speaking today, Sheila Pratschke, Chair of the Arts Council said: "Liam O’Flynn has left behind him an incredible legacy of music through his recordings, his careful support of other musicians and artists and his dedication to transmission of the great heritage of Irish music to future generations."

Liam was a virtuoso piper of international renown who brought uilleann piping and Irish music to the world stage.