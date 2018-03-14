'He leaves an incredible legacy' - Tributes paid to renowned uilleann piper Liam O'Flynn
The Arts Council has paid tribute to uilleann piper Liam O'Flynn who has sadly passed away.
O'Flynn was a well-known member of the traditional group Planxty with Christy Moore, Andy Irvine and Donal Lunny.
Speaking today, Sheila Pratschke, Chair of the Arts Council said: "Liam O’Flynn has left behind him an incredible legacy of music through his recordings, his careful support of other musicians and artists and his dedication to transmission of the great heritage of Irish music to future generations."
Liam was a virtuoso piper of international renown who brought uilleann piping and Irish music to the world stage.
He was born in Kildare in 1945 to a musical family.
As a young man he participated in the famous tionól or 'gathering’'of pipers in Bettystown in 1968 which led to the founding of Na Píobairí Uilleann.
Music fans have also paid tribute to the uilleann pipes maestro on social media.
"A giant of Irish music lost today," one person said.
"Liam O'Flynn was a peerless musician," another wrote.
