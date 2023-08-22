‘He kept getting faster as he got older’ – trainer’s tribute as Youghal Ironman funeral details announced

A retired Canadian accountant who adored endurance sports died at an Ironman event in Ireland "doing what he loved."

The trainer of the late Ivan Chittenden (65) revealed the Toronto native had successfully completed all six of the world's leading marathons - and had loved competing in Ironman competitions across North America and Europe.

Mr Chittenden died along with Brendan Wall (44), a native of Slane, Co Meath, but who worked in the UK, when both got into difficulty during the 1.9km sea swim leg of the Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork last Sunday morning.

Both died in separate incidents during the sea swim leg of the Ironman competition which had been reduced from 3.8km to 1.9km because of the adverse weather conditions.

Brendan Wall

It has since emerged that Triathlon Ireland told the event organisers they could not sanction the race because of adverse weather conditions on the day.

But Ironman Cork insisted that "our utmost priority is the safety of our athletes and all others involved in the event."

"On Sunday morning, Ironman Ireland officials and the specific on-swim safety team carried out all standard safety protocol checks that are completed at every race and determined water conditions were safe for the swim to take place," a spokesperson said.

Gardaí are to prepare a file on the two deaths for the Cork coroner while investigations are also expected to be carried out by Ironman Cork/Ireland and Water Safety Ireland.

Inquests on both deaths are expected to be held next year.

Mr Chittenden was to be cremated at Rocky Island Crematorium in Cork on Tuesday before being repatriated back to Ontario for a full funeral service there.

Family members flew into Ireland to supervise the repatriation of his remains.

Mr Wall's Requiem Mass will take place at 1pm on Wednesday at the Church of St Brigid in Grangegeeth.

He lay in repose on Tuesday evening at Watters funeral home in Collon.

Mr Wall is survived by his fiancé, his parents, Oliver and Gertrude, his siblings Martin, Joe and Maria and extended family.

He had worked for a Cavan firm before securing a promotion to sales director of a specialist manufacturing company based in Solihull in the UK.

Lisa Bentley, a multiple Ironman champion, was asked to help train Mr Chittenden in Canada when he first became interested in endurance sports almost two decades ago.

Ivan Chittenden. Photo: Strava/Ivan Chittenden.

She said she agreed to help train him but they eventually became great friends rather than coach and competitor.

"He was my friend," Lisa said as she paid tribute to Mr Chittenden as a great athlete and a wonderful human being.

"He was my friend. He was my family. Those are not words. That is a fact. I will miss him very much," she said.

"I know in my heart that he was doing what he loved when he left us. Ivan was in the shape of his life. He kept getting faster as he got older.

“And guiding him as he aspired to do his first triathlon, then his first half Ironman and ultimately his first Ironman. And he did it all again and again and even ran all six of the marathon majors in Tokyo, Berlin, London, Chicago, New York City and Boston."

Just last month, she went for a training cycle with Mr Chittenden and he was looking forward to his next endurance challenge.

“In the usual Ivan fashion, he blasted the downhills leaving me in his wake! Part of me thought: 'I want to keep up' and the other part thought; 'Well, I guess I am doing my job as a coach since he is so fast."

She said the accountant came to love triathlon competitions and travelled overseas to indulge his passion for competition.

Eventually, he became widely respected as a sort of 'elder statesman' of the triathlon community.

“He was no longer the rookie doing 45 minute rides and 1000m swims. He was a confident athlete routinely throwing down three to four hour rides, ninety-minute runs and 2500-3000 m swims and strength work,” Lisa said.

"Ivan lived more in the last twelve years than many of us live in a lifetime. He got out of his comfort zone. He travelled. He trained. He raced.

“He was now in the 65-69 age group despite being 64 until October. And I reminded him: ‘Hey, you better go to the Ironman 70.3 World Championships roll down because there are not many 65-year-olds faster than you.’

"Ivan lived (life to the) full. He was happily married - so happy. He got to travel the world. He accomplished his goal of racing triathlon, racing multiple Ironman events, racing multiple Boston marathons and the six World Marathon Majors. He was a true gentleman."

Mr Wall’s funeral will take place on Thursday in Grangegeeth in Meath. He is survived by his fiancée, parents and three siblings.

His notice on RIP.ie states that Brendan died “tragically while competing in Ironman 70.3 Cork. Deeply regretted by his loving Fiancée Tina”.

“Parents Oliver and Gertrude (nee Lynch), brothers Martin and Joe, sister Maria (O'Connor), sisters-in-law, Denise and Sinead, brother-in-law, Paddy, nieces Casey, Aine and Lauren, nephews Daryl, David and Noah, aunts, uncles, relatives and a large circle of friends.”

He will lie in repose at Watters Funeral Home in Collon on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. His funeral mass will take place on Thursday at 1pm in the Church of St Brigid, Grangegeeth in Slane with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In the condolences section people have left numerous messages of sympathy including that reads: “Sincere Sympathy to Maria and all the Wall family on the sudden loss of Brendan.”

Another adds: “Deepest sympathy to Tina and the Wall family. An absolute gentleman - fond memories of his time in ATA.”

Another states: “Condolences to Tina and the Wall family on the untimely and tragic loss of Brendan. His former colleagues at ATA were deeply shocked when we heard the news. Brendan was a gentleman and our thoughts are with you at this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, Cork athletes paid their own poignant tribute to the two men who died during last Sunday's Ironman event.

Members of the Salty Souls sea swimmers group, who swim 365 days a year in Youghal, dedicated their gathering on Tuesday on the east Cork strand to Ivan Chittenden and Brendan Wall.

Salty Souls member Orla Riordan said that their aim was to honour the two men and offer solidarity to their families.

“Members of the group share a love of the therapeutic value of the sea and It is an important part of their daily lives," she said.

"It was a very poignant moment and a show of love and sadness at their loss. We are thinking of the two men and their families."