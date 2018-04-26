THE family of the Irishman in a critical condition in a Liverpool hospital after an attack before a Champions League match this week has released a statement.

THE family of the Irishman in a critical condition in a Liverpool hospital after an attack before a Champions League match this week has released a statement.

'He is a truly decent man who adores Liverpool FC' - Family of Irishman assaulted before game

Meath man Sean Cox remains in hospital in a critical condition at Walton Neurological Centre in Liverpool.

The 53-year-old sustained a serious head injury before Liverpool's Champions League match with Roma on Tuesday. His wife, Martina, travelled to Liverpool to be with him, as his grown-up children remained at home awaiting further news.

Speaking today, the family said it wants "the world to know that Sean is the most amazing and wonderful husband, dad, friend, son, uncle, and brother." They added: "He has brought us all nothing but joy. He is a truly decent man who adores Liverpool FC and just came over from his home in County Meath, Ireland, to watch his beloved team.

Sean Cox, from Dunboyne in Meath

"We are completely devastated by what has happened to our lovely, caring, Sean and all we want is for him to come home to his loving wife and three children. "We hope Sean makes a full recovery from the injuries he sustained and that we will all be back together soon as a family in Ireland spending precious time together."

Two Italian men are to appear in court charged in connection with the case.

Filippo Lombardi (20) was charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflict grievous bodily harm.

Daniele Sciusco (29) was charged with violent disorder.

Both men have been kept in custody to appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court this morning, Thursday 26 April, according to Merseyside police. A GoFundMe account has been set up by a member of the Irish Liverpool Reds Facebook page to help raise funds to cover Mr Cox's medical funds. Emmet Kavanagh said he has been in touch with Mr Cox's family and they are aware that he is fundraising on their behalf.

The fundraising page has so far raised €25,540 of its €30,000 goal. Mr Kavanagh said as soon as the target it reached he will present a cheque to the Cox family. Mr Cox is involved with his local GAA club, St Peter's Dunboyne, and a club spokesperson confirmed to Independent.ie that Liverpool have requested one of their jerseys to hang on the dressing room wall for the return leg in Roma next Wednesday.

"The request for the St Peter's jersey has been made and Sean will be remembered before the game in Rome. The message from the club is that You'll Never Walk Alone," a club source told the Irish Sun. "It is a very touching gesture." Liverpool FC said it was “shocked and appalled” by the incident and urged fans and those who attended the game to help Merseyside Police with their appeal for information.

“The club’s first priority is the safety of all fans attending matches,” the statement said. “Supporters attending a game should never be subjected to an environment of violence or attack.” Anyone with information can also contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC. You can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online. More to follow...

