'He is a miracle' - family's joy as dad returns home after spending 32 days on ventilator during coronavirus fight

(L-R) Colm Lawlor, Éamonn Lawlor, Dónal Lawlor and Aileen Lawlor outside of their home in Irishtown Expand

Fiona Dillon

Donal Lawlor has finally returned home after a battle with coronavirus that saw him spend 32 days on a ventilator.

Neighbours and friends came out in force to applaud Donal (65) as he made his way back to his house in Irishtown, Mullingar, last Friday, after his amazing recovery.

His wife Aileen, originally from Walkinstown, in Dublin, said he went into Mullingar General Hospital on March 19, and finally came home again on May 29 - and he is now doing fantastic.