'He is a miracle' - family's joy as dad returns home after spending 32 days on ventilator during coronavirus fight

Donal Lawlor has finally returned home after a battle with coronavirus that saw him spend 32 days on a ventilator.

Neighbours and friends came out in force to applaud Donal (65) as he made his way back to his house in Irishtown, Mullingar, last Friday, after his amazing recovery.

His wife Aileen, originally from Walkinstown, in Dublin, said he went into Mullingar General Hospital on March 19, and finally came home again on May 29 - and he is now doing fantastic.

"He is a miracle. The amount of people who were willing him on," said Aileen, who is a former president of the Camogie Association.

Aileen, who works in Center Parcs in Longford, said that before the illness struck, Donal was very fit and healthy with no underlying health problems.

He had a high temperature which persisted, but he was not in any respiratory distress.

By day seven of his symptoms, he didn't get any worse but he didn't get any better.

Her neighbour had a pulse oximeter machine, which she borrowed.

"When I got the readings I wasn't happy with that. They were too low. It would indicate on the inside he was in distress, but he wasn't indicating it on the outside," Aileen said.

She rang her GP, and when the case was triaged by public health, they were allocated a room in the ED.

"We were in ED at 5pm and by 10.30pm he was in ICU," Aileen added.

After returning home, she rang at 2am to find out how he was, and "they said that they were starting to put him on a ventilator". His health had deteriorated rapidly.

"He walked in from the car park. When he got into the ED, you could see the walk in did make him a bit breathless."

In all Donal, a retired managing director of Trend Technologies in Mullingar, spent 39 days in ICU and eight days on a medical ward, and then he was lucky to get a rehab bed in Longford where he spent 24 days, and he managed to walk out of there with just a stick.

"He had to do a lot of work to get to that place where he walked out the other day. When he started to come round, he was in a wheelchair for a while, he was on a frame, he was then on two crutches, and now on one stick," his wife added.

She said on average people would be seven to 14 days on a ventilator, so "32 days was an incredible amount of time".

"Obviously I couldn't see him until he went to the rehab, and it was through glass doors but I was grateful I could see him of course," she said.

"But that was quite tough, not being able to have that contact."

She said while he was on a ventilator, Donal was unconscious.

"I sent a letter to him every day. The nurses were great. They were reading it because you don't know what people can hear. But I was just trying to say what was going on here, and my children would send a message to him."

She was able to see her husband on FaceTime too.

"They were able to FaceTime me. He didn't know I was there, but I could see him.

"When he went into hospital, we weren't in full lockdown so him coming out to learning of where we are at now, and the social distancing and all that, it was a learning thing."

Aileen paid tribute to the amount of support she got from her neighbours and their community spirit, as well as their family and friends.

"It's very powerful to know that so many people were wishing him well," she said.

She also thanked medical and nursing and rehab staff for all their care.

The couple, who will be 37 years married this year, have four children - Roisin (35) based in Germany, Ciaran (32) in Singapore, Eamonn (27) based in Glasgow and Colm (25) in college in Sligo.