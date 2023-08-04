‘He has gone missing as usual’ – Michael O’Leary calls on Eamon Ryan to act on Dublin Airport night flight ruling

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary has called on Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to take action against Fingal County Council’s enforcement order on daa to reduce the number of night flights at Dublin Airport.

The council’s Planning Authority said it had received “complaints about an alleged breach of condition five of the planning permission of the north runway” and served a planning enforcement order.

It requires daa to “conform with condition five within six weeks of the date of the notice”, so that the average number of aircraft movements at the airport between 11pm and 7am is 65 per night or less – this is measured over a 92-day modelling period.”

CEO of Ryanair Eddie Wilson called the enforcement notice “stupid” in a statement issued by the airline this morning.

Ryanair has now said Fingal County Council and a “tiny number” of residents “cannot be allowed to damage or restrict air travel or connectivity to and from Ireland.”

The airline has offered the “solution” of moving the proposed night time flight restriction from 11pm–7am to 12am–6am.

Speaking to The Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk, Ryanair Group CEO Michael O’Leary said Eamon Ryan “disappears” whenever there is an issue with transport and said he needs to “get up off his backside and intervene here”.

“Really it’s not acceptable that Ireland, which is an island on the periphery of Europe has it’s aviation policy and connectivity determined by a small number of residents in St Margaret’s and by couple of county councillors in Fingal,” he said.

Mr O’Leary says a “simple solution” to the issue is to modify the night time flight restriction period and instead look at the operation of cargo during certain hours.

“I also think the daa deserves some criticism, they have been sitting on this thing over the last year since they opened the north runway. They seem to have taken no action,” he said, adding he has “some sympathy” with Fingal County Council and residents.

Mr O’Leary said, however, that a local county council “cannot determine” how and when flights leave and take off from the country.

He warned that “mass cancellations” will occur if the issue is not resolved.

Mr O’Leary claimed that when the planning restriction was devised, it was due to noise from aircraft that has been since been adapted and operate at lower volumes.

"We have two different aircraft types here at the moment. We have the 737 NG that would be 5 – that’s 50pc quieter – and the new max aircraft we have 8 of them based in Dublin Airport out of 40 at the moment they would reduce the noise – they’re about 30pc quieter. And Aer Lingus, to be fair, are operating equally much quieter aircraft than when this planning restriction was devised eight or 10 years ago.”

He said the restriction is “bizarre” and it “requires intervention from our Transport Minister but sadly, he has gone missing as usual.”

“The issue is, are we going to start cancelling flights in four weeks time – Aer Lingus and ourselves – flights that are scheduled to depart between the hours of 6am or 7am when a ready solution exists and that is move this noise envelope from midnight to 6am. [It] would solve most of the problem. If you’re really concerned about night time noise then ban cargo planes taking off at 2am, 3am, 4am.

"That may well be the solution but it needs a Transport Minister to intervene in this and sadly, we’ve been lumbered for the last three years with an incompetent Transport minister.”

CEO of Ryanair Eddie Wilson says Transport Minister Eamon Ryan needs to “do something useful for Irish air travel at Dublin Airport for the first time in his office” and instruct the local council to “withdraw their stupid enforcement notice.”

He suggests the restriction period be “slightly modified,” adding it will “still reduce night time noise at Dublin Airport (particularly when the majority of flights are now operated on new, quieter engine aircraft)” and balances “the needs of Irish air travel and its connectivity to Europe” with the “complaints of the tiny number of neighbours”.

Mr Wilson said if Minister Ryan “fails to act” then someone “competent” should take over the portfolio.

“If Minister Ryan fails to act, particularly when the DAA has spent €300m on a 2nd runway, then he should resign and appoint someone competent as Transport Minister,” he said.

"He has repeatedly failed to act on aviation issues when DAA mismanaged airport security last summer or when drone activity closed Dublin Airport in January, and now when a local Council threatens to severely damage Ireland’s national aviation industry and connectivity to Europe with just 6 weeks notice.”

The Department of Transport has been contacted for comment.