'He has a happy life here. It's his home'- Woman terrified over brother's residential care as St John of God services handed over to HSE

Ailish is extremely worried for her brother after the recent news

Deciding to place a family member in residential care is never an easy decision. From feeling guilty, worried and sometimes relieved- it’s an emotional roller-coaster.

However, what most families don’t expect is for their loved-ones to settle in great to then be told it could all be changing.

Unfortunately, this is now the reality for the families of over 8,000 children, adolescents and adults that attend St John of God Community Services.

Providing intellectual disability and mental health services all over the country, St John of God announced on Thursday that it’ll be handing over all its services to the Health Services Executive (HSE) over the next 12 months due to a funding crisis.

Due to this news, Ailish Geoghegan is terrified that something could happen to where her brother Eamonn Geoghegan (59) lives and calls home.

“I am very worried and I’ve been worried for quite some time. We know Eamonn has a very happy life, it’s his home,” she explained to Independent.ie.

Eamonn has an intellectual disability, has few verbal skills and a few years ago started using a wheelchair due to a regress in his mobility.

From Lucan, Co Dublin, Eamonn first attended St Raphael's school in Celbridge, Co Kildare, which is a St John of God service, when he was eight-years-old.

He then became a full-time resident of St Raphaels in 2003, at age 42. Here, Eamonn has made friends which he considers his family, and Ailish is terrified that with the handover to the HSE all of this could change.

“My worst-case scenario is that the HSE could come in and say ‘this isn’t a viable option (for Eamonn) anymore. Where do we have another place where we can put people like Eamonn and his friends?’

“Obviously, I would fight that, me and my brother would. But like, we’re only two people we’re not going to have much clout.

“But, mainly I feel that would break Eamonn's heart because it has been his home and it is his home. These are his friends, well they are like his family. They all look out for one another and there’s a real kindness there to one another.

“Also we have excellent staff in St Raphaels that they have built up great relationships with.”

Ailish said that some parents of the residents are in their 70’s and 80’s and are in a great deal of stress by not knowing what is to come, explaining that when you enroll someone into residential care it is expected that they are sorted for life.

“They should be able to sit back and relax a little bit and feel that they’ve taken care of their child and now they will be looked after. It is awful,” she added.

With a current deficit of €37.7million, according to CEO of St John of God services Clare Dempsey, Ailish worries that the tight budget it was running off will become even tighter.

“St Raphaels was already running on a shoestring, so is it going to become an even tighter shoestring,” she said.

“Will there be even less? I know it’s like all the charities and I know the country is in a bad situation financially but I kind of feel that people like Eamonn and the lads should be a number one priority.”

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Mental Health Mark Ward raised the issue in the Dail on Friday and called on the government to formulate a plan for the 8,000 children and adults impacted.

Speaking about the handover, he said: “The retention of staff is pivotal for the ongoing operation of the service. Staff needs assurances that their jobs are safe and there will be no reduction in terms and conditions of their employment.

“St John of God also provides a community-based adult mental health service in addition to providing child and adolescent mental health services. At a time when mental health services are inundated with demands on their services, it is vital that these are retained and enhanced.”

Ailish said she worries there won’t be the same friendly atmosphere in St Raphaels when the HSE take over.

“Even though the brothers aren’t there anymore, if I had a problem or issue I would get onto them and they would help, but I can’t see that happening with the HSE.

“I know we say we cherish all our children equally in this country but I don’t think so. It’s a case and point now that this is being pushed over and it’s really worrying.

“Families are up the walls. They’ve no idea what’s coming. It’s quite scary really.”

A spokesperson for the HSE told Independent.ie: "The HSE confirms that St John of God Community Services clg. has made known its intention to give 12 months' notice with a view to transferring responsibility for operating services, currently funded by the HSE, in respect of both disability and mental health supports to the state.

"In the first instance, it is of critical importance to reassure service users, families and the public that these vital supports and services will continue to be provided without disruption.

"The HSE values the services provided by SJOGCS clg as a significant funded support provider. Importantly, the HSE will continue to work positively with SJOGCS clg in order to resolve the sustainability challenges that have been raised."

