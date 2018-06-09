A teenage boy who died in a car crash "was very well-loved and had his whole life ahead of him", a local councillor has said.

'He had his whole life ahead of him': Tributes paid to boy (14) killed in car crash

Local communities in the Clar area of Co Donegal are "numb" following the death of the 14-year-old who was killed when he lost control of the car he was driving.

The incident occurred on Friday evening shortly before 6pm on a road on the Inishowen Peninsula. According to local councillor Martin Farren, the youngster was "incredibly well-liked by everyone in the area and from a very well-respected family".

"He was just starting summer holidays after just finishing his second year at Moville Community School and is the oldest of three siblings in his family. I can only imagine what his parents are going through and offer my sympathies, thoughts and prayers," he added. Gardai confirmed last night that the teenager was the sole occupant of the vehicle in the collision which took place in Redcastle, Co.Donegal.

The incident is understood to have happened between the towns of Moville and Redcastle, close to an area known as Clar. Fire services, garda and ambulance vehicles rushed to the single vehicle collision at Tully Alley, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy’s body was taken to the morgue in Letterkenny Hospital. A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has been launched by Gardai.

The stretch of road is closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

