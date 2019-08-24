A local community in Longford is in shock following the death of a young Irish student in New York.

'He had his whole life ahead of him' - local community rocked by tragic death of UCD student (22) in New York

Ciaran O'Boyle (22) is suspected to have fallen from an apartment block in New York on Tuesday night.

The young man was a student in UCD and was due to graduate in October.

It is understood that Ciaran was on a J1 student visa in Canada, had travelled to Chicago before heading to New York to visit his friend and was due to come home in the coming days.

"He was a quiet young man and he was very respected in the area," said local Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Flaherty.

"It's a terrible shock, he was very studious and worked very hard. He played football and was a good swimmer and had his whole life ahead of him.

"The local community is very shocked and he came from a very well liked and respected family in the area."

Ciaran was staying at 880 Gates Avenue in Brooklyn, New York, when NYPD police responded to a call in the area on Tuesday night.

Ciaran O'Boyle was a student in UCD

"The male had trauma to his body consistent with falling from an elevated height. The investigation does not appear to criminal and remains ongoing.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death," New York Police Department said in a statement.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade are providing consular assistance.

Online Editors