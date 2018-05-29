Tributes have been paid to a 20-year-old father with "everything ahead of him" after he was found dead at a house in west Belfast on Friday morning.

'He had everything ahead of him' - Tributes paid to young dad found dead after house party

Fintan Lowe, from Mount Eagles, died suddenly after attending a house party in the Springfield Road area of the city.

Police have said that they are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, adding that a post-mortem examination has taken place. A police spokesperson added that results from a toxicology report could take weeks to be published.

The news of the death of the popular restaurant worker and former pupil of Colaiste Feirste sparked an outpouring of regret, with family members and friends posting touching tributes via social media. Caoimhe Ellen Hughes was Fintan's older cousin and spoke of the young man's love for his young daughter Ella.

She said: "I'm lost for words, can't even begin to explain how I'm feeling! You were my little cousin and my friend with your whole life ahead of you. You were an amazing father and made me so proud how you have raised Ella! I will hold on to our memories for the rest of my life little cous!" Caoimhe highlighted the family's thanks for messages of support, asking for donations to be made to Irish language charity TACA in lieu of flowers.

Others described him as 'the friendliest, nicest kid' and said they were 'proud of how he was handling fatherhood' while another said that he was 'one of life's good guys'. Friend Andrew Turner told The Irish News: "Fintan was down to earth in every sense and a true gentleman. He was always there for his friends and put his daughter first no matter what."

SDLP councillor Brian Heading described the incident as a tragedy.

"I'd like to pass on my condolences to the family," he said.

"He was a young man with everything ahead of him." The funeral will take place this morning at Christ the Redeemer Church before burial at Blaris Cemetery.

