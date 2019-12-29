The most recent person to lose their life on Irish roads has been named locally.

'He had a good heart' - man (35) who died in Longford crash was visiting family for Christmas

Noel Sheridan (35) died in Co Longford in the early hours of Sunday morning when his black Ford Focus veered off the road and into a ditch.

He was treated at the scene and taken to Cavan General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was travelling from Drumlish in the direction of the village Arva at Moyne on the R198.

Mr Sheridan was originally from Ballynamuck and had emigrated to Australia about 10 years ago, where he worked in the mines.

He had been visiting his family in Longford for Christmas and was the youngest of four children.

“He was a good character and would come home once a year, he had a good heart and will be very missed by his family,” said Fine Gael Councillor Garry Murtagh.

“He had a wide circle of friends and it’s a tragedy for this to happen at Christmas time. I express my condolences to the family and his friends.”

The stretch of road where the collision took place is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Forensic collision investigators will carry out an examination of the car and the scene and a report will be prepared for the local coroner.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

"Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward," said a garda spokesperson.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043-3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."

The total number of people who have died on Irish roads so far this year has risen to 147 as two more lives were claimed over the weekend.

Online Editors