The mother of a 15-year-old boy who passed away suddenly said that her son was "larger than life" and "loved by everyone".

'He had a bad cough and then all of a sudden he was gone' - Heartbroken mum of boy (15) who died suddenly

Sean Hughes (15) from Finglas, Co Dublin, passed away at Temple Street Hospital on Friday, January 12.

Sean's heartbroken mum Karen told Independent.ie that he died suddenly after developing a bad cough last week. "We don't really know what happened. He had a bad cough and chest infection so I brought him to the GP and he was prescribed antibiotics in case it developed into pneumonia.

"I said to my husband that Sean wasn't looking well but before I got a chance to bring him back to the doctor he was gone. It was so sudden. We will get answers eventually." The distraught mum said that Sean was "larger than life" and was very popular among his peers.

"He was only 15 but he was wise beyond his years. He had so much love and respect for everyone. We are so overwhelmed by all the love and support that his friends and family have shown to us. "We always knew that Sean was popular but it was so unbelievable to see hundreds of his friends lined up to see him over the weekend. Sean's friends were as important to him as his family and it is so lovely that they are all coming out to pay tribute to him."

Karen said that the family had just spent a wonderful Christmas together, but never would have thought that it would be their last Christmas all together. "It was really lovely and nice. Sean still has so many presents in his room. He was such a wonderful person."

Tributes have poured in for the budding rapper, who was known by friends as Lil’ Red.

The I <3 Finglas Facebook page said that Finglas lost a "legend".

"Finglas has lost a legend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all young Sean Hughes family and large circle friends. Sean was very popular with everyone who knew him, great talent and amazing personality. Sean may you rest in peace young man. Keep rapping in the sky with the angels." The Finglas Festival page said: “The Finglas Festival Committee has just heard of the passing of young Sean Hughes (Lil’ Red).

“Those of us who knew him, knew what a unique young gentleman he was with a passion for music. “Sean performed for us at the Finglas Festival and impressed us all with his talent.

“Sean’s passing is a sad loss to the Finglas community. “We would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and the wider community.” The Finglas Youth Resource Centre said that the centre will be open today to offer space and support to Sean's friends and family.

Sean's funeral mass is on Tuesday morning at St Canice’s Church, Finglas Village at 10 o’clock.

