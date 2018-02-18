A young man was discovered with serious injuries on the roadside in Dublin's city centre this morning following a suspected hit and run.

A young man was discovered with serious injuries on the roadside in Dublin's city centre this morning following a suspected hit and run.

'He doesn't know how it happened' - Man (24) hospitalised following suspected hit and run

Dylon Fitzgibbon (24), was found on Parnell Road at the junction with Clogher Road in Dublin 12 at just before 6am yesterday morning.

He had sustained serious head and leg injuries as well as cuts and abrasions consistent with being hit by a vehicle. Dylon, who lives in the Mount Argus area near Harold’s Cross, was making his way home after a night out with friends in Baggot Street when the incident happened.

"He has injuries to one of his knees, as well as head injuries, and doesn’t know how it all happened," friend David O’Callaghan told Independent.ie. Dylon, who is from Carrigaline in Co Cork but working in IT in Dublin, previously sustained serious head injuries in a fall in Boston while on a visit to the US four years ago.

"He made a good recovery from that but naturally the doctors are keeping him in hospital now after being injured again," said David. Dylon’s parents travelled from Cork to be at his bedside yesterday.

Gardaí at Sundrive Rd in Dublin are appealing for witnesses and information. It is understood the man left the Camden Street area in the city centre at approximately 4.30am and made his way towards Portobello, Harrington St, South Circular Rd, Harold’s Cross Bridge, Parnell Rd and Clogher Rd.

"A 24-year-old injured male was found lying on the road at Parnell Rd / Clogher Rd Dublin 12 at approximately 5.55am on Sunday morning," said a garda spokesman.

"Investigating Gardaí believe that this male may have been struck by a motor vehicle which failed to stop at the scene," he added.

Dylon was rushed to St James Hospital. Initial investigations from Dylon’s phone show he made his way from Camden Street at approximately 4.30am towards Portobello, Harrington Street, South Circular Road, Harold’s Cross Bridge, Parnell Road and Clogher Road. A Garda technical team has examined the scene yesterday and investigations are continuing.

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to this incident and to drivers who may have dash cams on their vehicles to please contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line 1-800-666 -111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors