A fundraiser for reparation costs for an Irishman (35) who died on his honeymoon in Croatia has raised over €60,000 in just two days.

'He could go to Timbuktu and he'd know someone' - tributes paid to Irish man who died abroad on his honeymoon

Leitrim man Tommy 'Spike' McCormack collapsed with a suspected heart attack while on holiday with his wife Karen in Split, Croatia last Saturday.

His sister-in-law Michelle Guthrie launched a fundraiser on Monday to help with reparation costs. The money will go to the Kevin Bell Reparation Trust, a charity which helps families bring back their loved ones who die abroad.

Of its €65,000 target, the fund has already raised just over €61,000.

"He was my soul mate. My best friend. My husband. Words cannot express how much love I have for him and I know he had for me too," wrote heartbroken wife Karen on social media.

"I may be alone on an island in the middle of Croatia. but let me tell you I can feel all the love from each and every person who loved him."

The couple, who lived in Galway city, wed in May 2018 but went on holiday mid-July 2019 and were supposed to head back to Ireland a few days before he collapsed with breathing problems, in what doctors suspect was a heart attack.

When Karen went to get help, she met a Norwegian family, Katarina Nakken and husband Kristian Bliznac, Marita Nakken and partner Elton Rossebø, Andrea Nakken, their children and other friends. Two of the tourists were police officers were CPR trained and administered CPR on Spike immediately.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Ms Guthrie's sister Michelle Guthrie explained how grateful Karen is for the support she has received, right from when Spike to collapsed, to the success of the fundraiser.

"She said that the immediate response was incredible and they were incredible in controlling the situation," she said.

"They also met another family on a boat while in Croatia, Ger and Derek Dunne, who contacted Karen on the Saturday after it happened and moved her to their hotel, brought over all of Karen's and Spike's things.

"It's great to meet people like that and they held a vigil for Spike that evening," added Michelle.

She also extended thanks to friends Christy and Colette Kenny, the Irish Consulate, the Kevin Bell Reparation Trust and a man named Patrick Martin from Ballinamore in Galway, who lives on one of the Croatian islands.

"Patrick came into the mainland over the weekend after he heard what happened and assisted Karen and my mum," said Michelle.

"You don't know what to do when something like that happens at home, never mind abroad. But he was great in helping them with translation, moving their bags and anything else," she added.

Spike was very well known and well-liked in the Leitrim and Galway communities.

"Myself and Karen were just saying how all of the support is so incredible, but it's bittersweet because he's gone," she said.

"Whenever he went out anywhere, he would always run into someone that he knew and he had a way about him.

"We could be in Timbuktu and he would run into someone that he knew," she added.

Spike worked at the Merit Medical factory in Galway. "It gave him a sense of purpose," said Michelle.

"He did everything he could to get to know his team. One woman was deaf and so he would come home and learn sign language. He worked with people from different countries and was always very interested in their cultures."

Before that, he worked as a milkman, which is how he got to know the locality very well.

"He flippin' loved it, he had the gift of the gab and loved everyone and knew the names of everyone's dogs," she laughed.

He worked as a personal trainer in the Warehouse gym after that and was a keen sports lover. Spike and Karen met at a powerlifting competition that Michelle was competing at in 2015.

"He was mad into sport. He loved golfing, he was a GAA player and he got into powerlifting," Michelle explained.

"We both competed in a powerlifting competition in Ardee in 2015 and him and Karen sat next to each other on the bleachers, as the Americans would say.

"They started chatting and then they met up in Galway. Next thing we knew, he was living with us and then they were getting married," she said.

Online Editors