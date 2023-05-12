‘He climbed up to see me undressing’ – garda faces dismissal after being caught peeping in window of station’s female changing room

A GARDA, convicted of harassment after he was caught peeping in the window of the Garda station’s female changing room, is now facing dismissal from the force.

Sources say Micheál Mannion, who was based at Clifden Garda Station, will face internal disciplinary proceedings after his conviction at Galway District Court for harassing two female colleagues.

A source said: “He was suspended in the very early stages of this investigation.

“That will remain the case until the conclusion of the legal process at which time an internal disciplinary process will take place.

“The available sanctions, in light of a conviction of such a serious nature, include dismissal.”

Mannion, who will be sentenced at a later date, engaged in “persistent and consistent deviant behaviour” when he committed the offences in 2019, Judge Marie Keane said.

The 41-year-old, with an address at Toorena, Renvyle, pleaded not guilty to harassing a female colleague on dates between August 13, 2019 and September 13, 2019.

He also denied harassing another female colleague on dates between August 8, 2019, and November 11, 2019. Both offences are contrary to Section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.​

Camera footage from Clifden Garda station played in court showed Mannion on six occasions climbing an outdoor steel railing to look in the window of the women’s dressing room.

The footage shows the garda looking in the window minutes after one colleague entered the station.

The woman told the court she had a regular routine where she would get changed from civilian clothes into her Garda uniform on the mornings she took up duty.

In evidence, she said one morning, she was about to undress when she felt someone “peering” at her through the window.

“I looked up and I saw Micheál Mannion – I 100pc saw him,” she said. “My heart started to race. I couldn’t believe what I saw. I was in shock.”

The court was told Garda Mannion was attached to the crime unit at the time and when the female officer confronted him minutes later in the station, “he was out of breath, pale and shaking”.

She said’ “In a really low tone he apologised. He said, ‘I’m sorry’.” She said Mannion “swore black and blue” that he incident was a one-off and had never happened before.

“I was in a very difficult position – I was his supervising sergeant,” she added. “I decided to give him a formal caution based on the fact he had never done it before and it was a one-off.”

She told the court she later learned that a female colleague had made a complaint about Mannion over a similar incident.

She said she lost weight and could not sleep at night following the incident.

“I was struggling at work but tried to put on a brave face”, she added.

She continued, “I broke down crying. I was devastated by what I saw on the CCTV. I couldn’t believe what was done to me on numerous occasions.”.

She agreed with defence counsel Breffni Gordon BL that she still had her clothes on when Mannion looked through the window.

“I have no doubt that the only reason he climbed up there was to see me undressing myself or in a state of undress”, she added.

The court was told that on November 23, 2019, Mannion told a separate female officer he would finish her shift for her and she could leave work early.

Judge Keane said, “I am satisfied this invitation was made in circumstances where there was an ulterior motive by the accused rather than letting her leave early”.

In evidence, the garda said she had suffered “stress and anxiety”.

“I am still really hurt and upset by this whole thing. I am still suffering” she added.

Judge Keane refused a defence application seeking a direction from the court to have the charges dismissed.

The judge ruled the accused had a case to answer, saying: “I am satisfied there has been persistent harassment by the accused of the two parties.”

Judge Keane said the CCTV footage was evidence of “planning and a pattern” of behaviour by the accused.

Judge Keane said the court could interpret Mannion’s behaviour as “obsessive behaviour and persistent” but could not say the reason for it.

“This is looking in the window of the female changing room. Female changing rooms in a workplace setting are akin to a person’s bedroom. It is a private space”, she said.

“This is a most disturbing case, a most disturbing case on a number of levels.”

The judge said it was clear from the evidence of both targeted officers that they had been “seriously affected by the actions of the accused”.

Judge Keane said she had no doubt one of the injured parties had been “haunted” by her decision to caution Mannion and accept his word that the incident was a one-off. Judge Keane said the two women were not the only victims in the case.

She said Garda Mannion’s actions also resulted in “collateral damage” for his family and community, where he was held in high regard.

Judge Keane said she was willing to order a probation report but Mr Gordon said his client wanted to present his own plea of mitigation.

Judge Keane said: “I have to emphasise this is extremely serious and your client is very much at risk”. She remanded him on continuing bail to appear again for sentencing.”