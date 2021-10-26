| 9.8°C Dublin

‘He always seemed so big and nasty... but to see him sitting there struggling was empowering’

Shaneda Daly, who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of her father, opens up about restorative justice and how it can bring healing

Shaneda Daly says restorative justice may not be for everyone, but it helped her. Expand

Catherine Fegan

The room in Arbour Hill prison was empty, apart from a long rectangular table and several chairs. Shaneda Daly was sitting at one end of the table, patiently waiting for the door behind her to open.

“I had asked that I be seated in the room when he entered,” she told the Irish Independent.

“I remember in court, when he was being sentenced, that my legs we re shaking, so I didn’t want to walk into the room like that.”

