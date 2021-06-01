Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu has welcomed assurances that Dublin City Council will provide more amenities for outdoor gatherings to prevent a repeat of impromptu street parties in which hundreds of revellers gathered in the city centre last weekend.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said he was shocked when he witnessed a massive crowd of mostly young people drinking and carousing on South William Street last weekend with few if any people wearing face coverings or practising social distancing while several people were arrested for anti-social behaviour.

Aside from the risk of spreading of Covid-19, the spectacle led to much condemnation by local residents and businesses over the mess and rubbish left behind as well as the intimidation and anti-social behaviour they were forced to endure.

While the Green Party councillor said she finds such gatherings on city streets and packed beaches “concerning” she said a zero tolerance approach to discourage outdoor socialising just isn’t working.

"The issue is people are coming anyway,” she told Independent.ie.

"Part of the problem is closing public places like Portobello plaza, which I objected to,” she said.

Rather than simply closing off public spaces, Ms Chu said she would like to see better management so that crowds are kept under control and act responsibly and abide by public health measures to control spread of Covid-19.

To this end, she said she received assurances from Dublin City Manager Owen Keegan today that facilities would be put in place to manage outdoor socialising.

While Ms Chu could not be specific over what such facilities would be – presumably more litter bins and toilet facilities – she said: “I’m glad Owen Keegan and the Recovery Task Force are listening.”

She said she is also looking to speak with the Office of Public Works, which runs St Stephen’s Green, to see if the park can stay open longer so that people aren’t forced to congregate en masse elsewhere when the park closes.

"What we want is proper management from the gardai to filter people out,” Ms Chu said.

She added that the lack of public green spaces in the city centre to facilitate outdoor socialising is a real concern for thousands of people who are living in one or two bedroom apartments or other enclosed spaces without access to gardens or even balconies.

"Where are they supposed to socialise?,” she said.

"It’s not just young people. People don’t have space.”

"The gardaí need to provide monitoring and policing but you need to give people options,” she said.

