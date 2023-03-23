Hay fever treatment ‘revolutionised’ by new laser technology that allows real-time pollen measurement

Ireland’s first independently generated pollen forecast could offer fresh hope to hundreds of thousands of asthma and hay fever sufferers.

Pollen forecasts for Ireland are currently provided by the University of Worcester and the UK Met Office.

But researchers at Met Éireann, Dublin City University (DCU) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are using laser technology for a new and ultra-fast pollen monitoring network.

It will allow sufferers to be more targeted in managing the conditions, and take antihistamines the night before a high pollen forecast.

About 30pc of Irish people are affected by a pollen allergy, including up to 80pc of asthma sufferers, according to Dr David O’Connor, assistant professor within the school of Chemical Sciences at DCU, who is a lead researcher on the project.

Ireland also ranks fourth highest in terms of asthma sufferers per head of population globally, he said.

Between 2017 and 2020 researchers set up four dedicated pollen sampling stations in counties Dublin, Carlow and Sligo.

Data was gathered using a traditional method that captures species of pollen on an adhesive surface or “sticky substrate”. With the data, a pollen calendar was created that shows what species are most common at each time of the year.

While the traditional method allows researchers to predict future pollen concentrations, it is also slow and takes up to two weeks from start to finish.

However, since the end of January the research team has been analysing data collected by a highly specialised laser which has been installed at Met Éireann’s headquarters in Glasnevin, Dublin.

The SwisensPoleno Jupiter laser is the latest generation of optical particle measurement systems and it can provide real-time measurement and monitoring of bioaerosols, airborne particles. The machine combines the latest measurement methods with artificial intelligence to create a reliable measurement system that identifies pollen, spores, other bioaerosols and solid particles in the ambient air.

“These new instruments are absolutely revolutionising pollen analysis because they can actually identify those particles instantaneously,” Dr O’Connor said. “So, you have to your data maybe a week to a week-and-a- half faster than you would with traditional methodologies.

“Just like weather predictions, Met Éireann can predict the weather tomorrow very well, but if you’re only getting your data a week later, you can’t predict it as accurately.

“It’s the same with pollen. If you can get concentrations today and have the weather variables, you can probably predict tomorrow’s concentration to a very high level.”

Switzerland, which is considered a world leader in pollen analysis, is the only other country that has a Jupiter laser.

Dr O’Connor said the Irish pollen season runs from January to late August and the establishment of nationwide pollen forecast would be of “huge benefit”.

“You can do things to make sure you’re not triggered by pollen particles. You can take antihistamines when the symptoms come on you, but that can make you groggy and affect your quality of life,” he said.

“But if you take the antihistamine the night before, it won’t impact your sleep and it will stop any of those symptoms when you come in contact with pollen the next day.

“Some people get around hay fever by taking antihistamines every night, but if you had a proper forecast, you could be more targeted with how you take them and that will save you money instead of having to take the antihistamines over the whole summer.”

While the Jupiter lasers are costly, Dr O’Connor said the “hope” is that they will be installed at several locations across the country, in time.