Having weathered Storm Covid at home for two years, Storm Eunice will be a breeze

Remember those halcyon days when the thought of working from home with our young children present would send us into paradigms of anxiety? A late-evening work call would require a dash upstairs to a quiet area with your partner stepping in immediately to ensure you wouldn’t be disturbed on your five-minute chat.

Now, thanks to Covid and a trio of lockdowns, we’re dab hands at working from home and have indeed mastered the art of hunkering down. We’re an island nation after all. We’re used to being self-sufficient and immersing ourselves in our immediate surroundings and simply getting on with things. Or at least pretending to.

So as Storm Eunice approaches and the possibility of school closures in some counties loom large with status red and orange warnings being issued, people are barely batting an eyelid at being locked-down down for a mere day. Thanks to all the successive lockdowns, there won’t be any mad dash for toilet paper and bottled water, or even wine. We have enough frozen food to last us a month, we’re all experts at making sour-dough bread and some particularly clever people even learnt to brew their own booze during lockdown.

My husband always recalls how he knew something terrible was looming in March 2020 when he made a dash to the supermarket for emergency provisions on the day of Leo Varadkar’s closing-down speech. He left his trolley unattended for a moment and an elderly lady stole it. It was only fortunate our three-year-old wasn’t in it at the time.

It’s fair to say that we are fairly unflappable now when it comes to dramatic weather events. In addition to having ample streaming subscriptions to keep us entertained, we all have a favourite spot for working from home and also have mastered some key diversion tactics for our little darlings.

I once had my three-year-old burst into the room just before I went a national radio interview and only left me in peace after I doled out a fistful of jellies to placate him. There is also footage somewhere of my seven-year-old trying to burst in during a live TV stream as I fruitlessly held the door closed with my foot.

Now if we ever need a moment of peace for a work meeting, there’s a plethora of devices at hand that we’ll lash out at a moment’s notice. From iPad’s to Nintendo Switch’s and Xboxes, we have a dazzling array of technology to dish out for emergency situations. All worthy concepts of trying to limit ‘screen time’ for our kids go out the window when you’re struggling to reach a deadline and you have all three children at home because one of them has been listed as a close contact.

Over the past two years, we have made our homes into our offices, our playrooms, our entertainment centres and our refuges, a place that kept us safe when we most needed it. So the prospect of a mere storm forcing us to stay inside for a day or two is small fry to us now. And here’s hoping there will be no loss of life or major disruption to services around the country when Eunice makes landfall. But after weathering Storm Covid for the past two years, we’re well hardened as a nation when it comes to hunkering down and we know that this too will blow over eventually.

