‘Have ya any answers?’ – Joe Duffy criticises RTÉ’s almost €5,000 flip-flop spend

RTÉ host Joe Duffy has said the broadcaster could have gone to Penneys to save spending almost €5,000 on 200 pairs of flip-flops.

Details of the hundreds of transactions spent through RTÉ barter accounts includes €4,956 spent on 200 pairs of Havaianas flip flops for a summer party for agencies and clients in 2016.

Duffy told Liveline listeners this afternoon that it worked out at “30 quid” per pair of Havainas flip flops, adding that, “have ya any answers?” would have been a better name for the shoes.

"Now in Penneys on Mary Street – one of my favourite shops – in Penneys, I saw flip flops, the same flip flops as a flip flop,” he said.

"A flip flop is a is a piece of rubber goes on your foot and then there's a little piece of plastic and that goes between your ‘this little piggy’.

"This little piggy went to market... that’s your big toe, wasn’t it? And this little piggy stayed home... that's the next one. So, it goes through the market piggy and the piggy that stayed at home.

"It’s a pity RTÉ didn’t go out to the market in Cumberland Street and buy 200 pairs of flip flops. But, they spent €5,000.”

Retired RTÉ staff member Kevin O’Connor told Mr Duffy he found the ongoing turmoil at RTÉ “bewildering”.

“I haven’t fully absorbed it,” he said, adding that his sympathies are both with the staff at the public broadcaster and he feels “nostalgia” for the RTÉ he knew.

Mr Duffy said there were “loads of issues” to discuss on the show today, including the €2.2 million loss by RTÉ’s box office flop, Toy Show The Musical.

RTÉ has revealed that €1.6 million was spent on client entertainment and corporate hospitality over the last 10 years, including €13,730 on an Ed Sheeran concert, almost €12,200 on Bruce Springsteen tickets, and over €9,000 on tickets for Aviva Stadium corporate boxes for Harry Styles, Eagles and Westlife concerts.

Some €2,161 was also spent on “balloons and set up” for an agency and client summer party.

One caller said the amount spent by RTÉ on flip-flops and balloons has “sickened” people.

Another contributor to the programme said that it appears that a “questionable” culture has existed in RTÉ, and said people need to know “who started it and how long has it been going on?”

He said that while Ryan Tubridy is an “independent contractor” who has the “right to negotiate” with his agent “in any way he sees fit to get the best deal for himself” RTÉ ultimately has the responsibility to properly manage public money.

"They should be open and up front in my opinion with their negotiations and nothing should be done that cannot cannot be held up and accounted for or held up by the public,” he added.

Joe Duffy recently disclosed to listeners that he earned €351,000 in fees from RTÉ in the last year – €300,000 for his work on radio and €51,000 for TV projects.

He said he signed a four-year contract with the broadcaster in 2019 and this year agreed to a two-year extension with the “exact same conditions, no changes and no increases.”

The RTÉ host said he “didn’t know what health I would be in in 2023” but that RTÉ asked if a clause could be inserted which would give the option of invoking an extra two years.

“I said I would gladly do another two years.”

He added: “I’ve never been offered, never rejected, never received, never been involved in any outside… the figures that are on my contract are the exact figures I receive.”