‘Have the cry, eat the chocolate, give yourself that time’ – a letter from lockdown

Chloe O’Reilly is an actress based in Dublin but originally from Cork. Although she was with her family for Christmas, she had to spend the festive season isolating in her room. These are her lockdown thoughts...

Christmas Eve, 8.14am, the dreaded text from the HSE – positive. I had spent the previous two days isolating while waiting for PCR results, the text confirming my fears that this was going to be a very different Christmas than the one I had planned.

I am not the only person isolating for Christmas. I am one of many – which is ironic really, because even when I am physically alone, I truly know that my experience is one that is shared by people all over the world. I am not alone. There’s something quite festive about that in an odd way.