‘Have the cry, eat the chocolate, give yourself that time’ – a letter from lockdown

Chloe O’Reilly is an actress based in Dublin but originally from Cork. Although she was with her family for Christmas, she had to spend the festive season isolating in her room. These are her lockdown thoughts...
Christmas Eve, 8.14am, the dreaded text from the HSE – positive. I had spent the previous two days isolating while waiting for PCR results, the text confirming my fears that this was going to be a very different Christmas than the one I had planned.
I am not the only person isolating for Christmas. I am one of many – which is ironic really, because even when I am physically alone, I truly know that my experience is one that is shared by people all over the world. I am not alone. There’s something quite festive about that in an odd way.
I am an actor, a profession in which you are always faced with uncertainty – “What’s the next gig? Where is it coming from? Will I get the part?” Acting is very much a vocation as much as it is a job.
What I have discovered from the last two years is that life through this pandemic is also a kind of vocation. We stay at home, we vaccinate, we make sacrifices. We do this because we know that when it’s good – it’s great. The simple joy of meeting friends, exploring nature, going to a gig, a play, a gallery, a match – life’s pleasures are worth celebrating together.
We are also a lot stronger than we give ourselves credit for.
And yes, this is far from ideal. And yes, I did have a little cry because I feel sorry for myself and disappointed that my family are disappointed. That’s natural and only fair. Have the cry, eat the chocolate, give yourself that time.
If you are isolating like myself this year, I invite you to take a picture for posterity’s sake. You may feel like you’re at rock bottom – then I say the only way is up!
I wish you all a brighter, hopeful, happy and healthy New Year 2022.
