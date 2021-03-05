Hauliers travelling from Ireland to France will no longer need to provide a negative Covid-19 result

Hauliers travelling from Ireland to France will no longer need to provide a negative Covid-19 test, the French government informed the Department of Transport today.

Legislation that previously required hauliers travelling to France from Ireland to provide proof of a negative test has been amended by the French government with immediate effect.

According to the Department of Transport, this is in light of the very low positivity rates of Covid-19 among commercial vehicle drivers.

However, proof of a negative test is still required from drivers travelling from the UK to France or the Netherlands.

Therefore, any hauliers travelling from Ireland through the UK will still have to provide a negative test.

These drivers can obtain a test here in Ireland or in the UK.

Drivers from Ireland are still required to provide a negative Covid-19 test when travelling to Germany.

"In accordance with EU Green Lane recommendations, Ireland will continue to maintain a policy of exempting essential transport workers not showing symptoms of Covid-19 from quarantine and testing requirements when entering Ireland and we will continue to encourage all EU Member States to follow this policy also in the interests keeping supply chains open within the Single Market,” a spokesperson for the Department of Transport said.

"This is particularly important for the continued movement of medical supplies and essential goods into the country.”

