Hauliers say diesel rationing for truck drivers is not acceptable

Diesel rationing for truck drivers as a result of the escalating energy crisis will not be acceptable, the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) has said.

Home-heating oil is also being rationed to a maximum 500 litres per delivery by many suppliers around the country to prevent people from stockpiling it and make sure there is supply for the broader community.

While the vast majority of private motorists can’t stockpile fuel, farmers, hauliers and transport companies do have more scope for storage, and Kevin McPartlan, CEO of the Fuels For Ireland group which represents fuel suppliers, says quotas are being put in place to curb stockpiling.

Read More

“Hauliers and other major bulk-buyers have an allocation, so they tell the oil company in advance what they think they're going to need next month,” he said.

“Ordinarily, if they have an extra busy month, and they need an extra 20pc, that could be given to them, and if they had a quiet month they might order less.

“However, at the moment when companies are looking for more than their 100pc allocation, they are definitely not getting it. A lot of the time they're getting 80pc of their allocation.

“The hauliers have been very vocal on this and I can understand it from their perspective because what is happening is people are trying to keep their tanks as full as they possibly can, and it's good business and responsible stock management for them.

“But the responsible stock management for us is to make sure that everybody gets what they need,” he added.

However, this development has not been welcomed by the IRHA, which said the rationing was not happening up until last week.

“We need reassurance of fuel supply for our needs. If we’re without fuel it’s not OK,” said Eugene Drennan, president of the IRHA.

Supplies of home-heating oil have also been restricted in many parts of the country, with suppliers telling their customers they can only top up their tanks by 500 litres at a time.

Meanwhile, the Consumers’ Association of Ireland has said there is no benefit in stockpiling food to try to beat rapidly rising inflation.

“I don’t think anyone is in the headspace yet where they are thinking about stockpiling food,” said Dermott Jewell, policy advisor of the Consumers’ Association.

“It doesn’t make much sense anyway, and a lot of people are finding that the family budget is stretched as it is and there just isn’t enough money to be buying extra,” he added.