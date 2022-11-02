Haulier chief says rising costs mean drivers are ‘in trouble’

The head of one of Ireland’s main trucking unions said the continued rising cost of fuel and other essentials are unsustainable and drivers are “in trouble”.

Irish Road haulage Association (IRHA) president Eugene Drennan said 43pc of hauliers in Ireland are “solo drivers”, while 30pc only have “two of three trucks”.

Mr Grennan said his members are facing a “big battle” every, describing the current situation as “crazy times”.

"We do 1.9 billion kilometres a year, we burn 700 million litres of diesel. So, anybody can make that up, as Joe Biden said, ‘go figure it out’. It's very simple, We're in trouble,” he said.

Last month representatives from the IRHA together with their partners from Cyprus and Malta petitioned European policymakers to put bespoke measures in place that would protect island nations.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Grennan said they have asked for “island nation status” because they do not have the “same backup” or supply lines as drivers from mainland Europe.

“98pc of freight travels by road in Ireland… Our supply line being an island is so vital to us,” he said.

"That foreign direct investment and all the big factories we have here and all the money we earn from the newer type of manufacturing we do here, is all dependent on keeping that supply line up and we are at the westerly tip of Europe, we're out on our own... Damaged that supply line at your peril.”

In March the Department of Transport announced an €18 million emergency support to ease pressure on hauliers, with a payment of €100 per week for every heavy goods vehicle, over 3.5 tonnes, as listed on a road haulage operator’s licence.

The Department of Finance has confirmed that work is continuing to develop a further package of measures for the haulage sector, but Mr Grennan said his members cannot afford to wait any longer.

"I'm watching the chimney for Santa Claus because I can't see it coming on any quicker. It's on the way, it’s five weeks since the budget,” he added.

"It is eight or nine months since the last monies we got, which were a big help and we appreciate them and we acknowledge them. But it's a long time for that amount of money. It’s well worn out with the costs and the war costs.”