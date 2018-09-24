Jackie's Army were reunited yesterday - 30 years on from their historic victory over England at Euro 88.

Hats off to heroes as Jackie's Army are reunited 30 years after historic victory

The legendary football squad shared a special moment as they paid tribute to manager Jack Charlton by donning flat caps like those sported by the honorary Irishman.

The image of the players waving their caps in the air was taken at a private event organised by former footballer Niall Quinn to reunite the manager (83) and his former squad.

Former Leeds legend Charlton won his place in Irish sporting history by leading his squad to Stuttgart in 1988 and our first victory over England in more than 40 years.

He also guided Ireland to World Cups in Italy in 1990 and the US in 1994.

Yesterday's photo was taken as the players prepared for a golfing fundraiser today at the K Club in Co Kildare.

The players, who include Packie Bonner, Paul McGrath, Liam Brady, Ray Houghton, Mick McCarthy and John Aldridge, will head up four-man teams.

Paddy Power has opened betting on the tournament, with losing stakes donated to the Liam Miller Fund, fittingly chosen by Quinn as the late Celtic and Ireland player's sold-out testimonial match takes place in Cork tomorrow.

"Under the leadership of Jack Charlton, the Irish team were part of something really special," Quinn said.

"It's hard to believe many of the lads haven't seen each other since then.

"We wanted to mark the milestone in fitting fashion, and also benefit the Liam Miller Fund, so it's a huge honour for all of us to be in the presence of Jack Charlton again," he added.

A spokesman for Paddy Power said: "We will donate the losing stakes to the charity, with an additional guaranteed minimum contribution."

He added that Jack's Army had "raised the bar" for the entire country in the 1980s and 1990s.

Irish Independent