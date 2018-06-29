With the heatwave comes an increase in sunshine, BBQs and - unfortunately - bugs.

Has your home been infested with flies this heatwave? Here's some tips on how to beat the bugs

Summer is the most common time of the year to see significant increases in pests according to Rentokil Pest Control Ireland because as temperatures rise, insects come out more actively to look for food.

The pest control group said the top five summer pests home-owners may expect to see this year are ants, fleas, flies, bed bugs and wasps.

When dealing with ants, Rentokil advises clearing and sweeping up all crumbs and food spillages to prevent the insects from locating the food source, including pet food. Food should be stores in airtight containers as often as possible. All cracks and crevices in entry points of the home should be blocked off and rubbish bins in the garden sealed tightly.

For pesky fleas, homeowners—and pet owners in particular-- are advised to vacuum regularly, and remove any crumbs or food matter from carpets, bedding and furnishings because larvae feed on the organic matter that gets stuck in these places.

As for pets—the most likely carriers—they should be checked regularly with flea combs and their bedding washed every week, preferably at above 50°C.

Although they are not invited, flies seem to attend nearly every summer BBQ anyways. The pest removal service suggests keeping windows and doors closed after dark to prevent flies from entering. If it’s too hot to close all entrances, Rentokil advises fitting fly screens around windows in the kitchen and waste areas.

Food should be covered until it is ready to be consumed to prevent flies from landing on it and left overs cleared immediately. Dustbins and water butts should be covered with well-fitted lids. Lastly, owners of gardens ponds should introduce goldfish because they will eat fly larvae.

While Rintokil advises that one should not try to eliminate a bed bug infestation on their own, they do suggest a few DIY treatments to reduce the population. This includes using the highest possible temperatures to wash and dry clothes, getting rid of clutter to give the pests fewer places to hid, and vacuuming often. The vacuum should be emptied and cleaned between rooms to avoid transfer of eggs to different locations.

Steps can also be taken to prevent wasps, bees and hornets from making an unwelcomed visit to your home. Before summer even begins, homeowners are advised to check their house and garden for early nests—they will be around walnut or golf ball-sized at this time—because early, smaller nests are easier to treat.

Once again, tightly fitted bin lids kept at a distance from doors and windows will detract the unwanted pests. Lastly, if you have spotted a nest, be sure to keep children and pets away from the area until it is treated.

Online Editors