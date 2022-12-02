Has the era of the TV licence expired — and what would replace it?

Dee Forbes is in buoyant mood. When the RTÉ director-general talks to the Independent on Wednesday, she is celebrating the fact that the RTÉ Player — which is frequently maligned for being temperamental and “laggy” — has had its busiest ever week.

“We’ve had 5.3 million streams,” she says, “and 2.5 million hours of content viewed, which is literally off the charts.” The reason? “Toy Show, the World Cup and normal things like Fair City and a documentary like Vicky [on the late campaigner Vicky Phelan].”

She is keen to break down the World Cup figures. “Over half the streams — 52pc — have been on smartphones. That’s well ahead of what you’d expect.”

Our conversation centres on the TV licence model, which has been in place since 1962 — almost as long as RTÉ television has been in existence — and Forbes’ comments about how we are viewing the football in Qatar is no idle chatter. It is, she says, indicative of the fact that a great deal of us no longer simply consume television on a TV, but watch via phone, table, laptop or desktop computer.

“All of this, in theory, is being paid for by what’s currently called a TV licence,” she says, “but you can see by those figures alone that it’s not viewing by TV any more. What we have to do, as a country, is to move to a system that encapsulates all those devices.”

Expand Close Over half of RTÉ’s World Cup streams to watch the likes of Lionel Messi in action for Argentina have been on smartphones. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Over half of RTÉ’s World Cup streams to watch the likes of Lionel Messi in action for Argentina have been on smartphones. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

For years, an overhaul of the TV licence has been mooted. Successive governments have pledged to change the system to meet changing landscapes. It was, for instance, among the stated objectives of the Fine Gael-led government that came to power in 2011.

But, as Forbes says bluntly, the issue is a “can that’s been kicked down the road”.

This year, the Future of Media Commission recommended that a new system, with the licence fee replaced by funding from “general tax revenue”, be put in place from 2024. But the Government rejected that proposal and, at the weekend, Taoiseach Micheál Martin talked about a “universal levy” as the most workable approach.

This would mean every eligible household would have to pay, whether or not they have a traditional TV set.

Read More

“It wasn’t possible to get an agreement [among Government ministers] in terms of an alternative system,” he said. “I think a universally applied levy would ultimately be the more sustainable approach to resourcing media, to having an independent media in the future.”

The TV licence fee was set at €160 per household in 2008. There is a persistently high evasion rate of more than one in eight households failing to pay, which RTÉ estimates is worth about €60m a year in lost revenue.

“In our submission to the Future of Media Commission, we were very much on the side of the universal media fee, or whatever you want to call it,” Forbes says.

Expand Close The Late Late Toy Show helped RTÉ Player have its busiest ever week. Picture by Andres Poveda / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Late Late Toy Show helped RTÉ Player have its busiest ever week. Picture by Andres Poveda

“Let’s be candid: the problem with the current system is it’s being abused on the one hand and not implemented on the other. There are now about 13pc of households who simply don’t pay and then there’s the 16pc who say they don’t have a TV. That’s 29pc of the population who are not paying — it’s the biggest in Europe in terms of avoidance or evasion. The ‘No TV Homes’ is an area that needs to be addressed as quickly as the evasion side.”

After rejecting the commission’s recommendations on the licence, the Government appointed a technical committee to make suggestions for a new scheme.

“The committee has been tasked to look at how those two things [evaders and those who say they have no TV] can be reduced or avoided and we are waiting for them to report to cabinet,” Forbes says. “It was supposed to be before Christmas, but I’m not sure if that will happen now.”

Forbes is frustrated by the sluggishness and says if the TV licence fee system is not radically overhauled, the volume of Irish content on our screens will be severely curtailed over the next five years.

Expand Close Dearbhla and McCabe in Fair City, which is a hit on the RTÉ Player / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dearbhla and McCabe in Fair City, which is a hit on the RTÉ Player

“The Irish voice will get weaker,” she says, “and the public will not be served by Irish broadcasters showing everything about Irish life.

“We’re in a very unusual situation in Ireland in that we’re sandwiched between two other massive English-speaking nations, the UK and the US, where the media is coming at us constantly. Every night we’re competing with very strong English-language media. If we disappeared tomorrow morning, how would that feel? How would that sound? I don’t think it would be a very good place for the Irish voice, for Irish storytelling, for Irish culture, for Irish programming. We’re investing constantly in Irish programming to tell the Irish story.

“Our ability to do that will get less and less if this [the TV licence issue] isn’t sorted and especially in a time when all of these streamers are spending more and more. A do-nothing scenario is a weaker and less relevant broadcaster which, really, I don’t think anyone in this country wants.”

Forbes’ counterpart at Virgin Media Ireland, Paul Farrell, has little sympathy for RTÉ’s position. He believes it is unjust that, in a vibrant media landscape, about 85pc of the TV licence revenue goes directly to RTÉ and he insists that the national broadcaster be held to account over the money it spends.

“About four years ago,” he says, “RTÉ was told it needed to reduce its costs by €60m [between 2020 and 2023] but they never did that. Yet over that period, they got somewhere in the region of €50m of government funding. Their staff numbers are higher than they’ve ever been, despite two redundancy programmes. The revenues from the sale of the land [on the RTÉ campus in Dublin 4] have pretty much vanished.

“Our argument is that there needs to be a clear, transparent and accountable model for all public funding that RTÉ get. But RTÉ, even in the last couple of Oireachtas committee meetings, have refused to clarify what they use public funding for and what they use commercial funding for.”

Farrell believes it is imperative that RTÉ discloses a full breakdown of how the money is used, especially for the large volume of households who pay the €160 levy each year. “If you’re getting state funding you should be accountable as to what goes on and the public should be able to see what that money is being used for and if it is achieving desired results,” he says.

He believes hard questions should be asked about RTÉ’s cost management. “Every business in the past five or 10 years, especially every media business, has to manage its cost and account for it appropriately. And there have been numerous RTÉ scandals, including the self-employment status of people.”

Farrell says RTÉ “gets about €350m each year between commercial revenues and taxpayer funding,” comprising roughly €200m from the licence fee and the remainder from advertising on its TV, radio and internet channels.

“They’re like the health service,” he quips. “Every year it’s, ‘We don’t have enough!’ They made a surplus in the past two years and the Government is still giving them extra money. It beggars belief — they got €15m in the last budget in the year after they made a profit.”

RTÉ has consistently defended its dual-funding model. Forbes says economies of scale ensure it cannot go down the BBC’s commercial-free route, adding that “there are 29 million households in the UK”.

Some argue that Virgin Media Ireland, a subsidiary of an enormous British-Dutch-American telecommunications company, Liberty Global, itself has an unfair advantage in the Irish market, but Farrell dismisses such views. “Any media organisation, if the business isn’t viable — they will not continue,” he says. “There’s no kind of legacy of the old media here, with the ‘sugar daddy’ who wants to keep funding a media that isn’t profitable.

“From Liberty Global’s point of view, if we don’t do our numbers and deliver in the midterm, that’s not something that they would see as viable. The onus on us is to do the right things and make sure the business is successful. But if things continue with the Government’s current funding model which squeezes us out, to the benefit of RTÉ and TG4, it’s become more and more challenging for us to have a level playing field.”

Farrell believes all media organisations providing news, programming and journalism should receive their fair share of the public funding pie.

When the TV licence was introduced for the fledgling, one-channel RTÉ, the idea of independent production companies making programmes for it was an unknown concept.

Expand Close Hard questions: Virgin Media Ireland MD Paul Farrell. Photo by Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hard questions: Virgin Media Ireland MD Paul Farrell. Photo by Steve Humphreys

It would take several decades before those ‘indies’ would become, collectively, a significant part in the Irish television output. Now, a large group of independent producers make an increasingly large swathe of the drama and documentaries shown on our screens. The vast majority of the commissions come from RTÉ.

Susan Kirby, chief executive of Screen Producers Ireland, says the industry body is strongly in favour of RTÉ receiving the vast majority of public funds.

“A revised licence fee should be introduced, and ringfenced to RTÉ, except the 7pc that goes to the BAI [Broadcasting Authority of Ireland] Sound and Vision Fund,” she says. That fund, incidentally, is open to all broadcasters to pitch for money to make content.”

She says Screen Producers Ireland welcomed the publication of the Future of Media Report and was heartened by the recognition of the “symbiotic relationship between RTÉ and the independent sector,” through the stated intention of increased statutory funding.

“RTÉ is one of the most significant funders of independent producers who create important, educational, and entertaining indigenous Irish content,” she says. “Many of the recommendations called out in the Future of Media Report were issues that we have been advocating for, and it was great to have our voice heard. However, we aired our concerns at the time, and we will continue to do so, that it is unclear to us as to how these recommendations can be delivered without a clear plan of action to reform the TV licence fee.”

Failure to take action, she believes, will have an impact on the quality and breadth of programming in the next number of years.

“Financial sustainability for RTÉ is a key driver of future growth and innovation in the independent production sector,” she says.

“The current situation where RTÉ is unsure about its future finances is causing significant issues where they cannot plan for multi-year commissions. It also inhibits the broadcaster’s ability to invest in development funding and new funding programmes that would take chances on first-time producers and creatives, particularly from under-represented communities.”

Forbes, meanwhile, believes that while RTÉ should get more funding — albeit without increasing the €160 per household fee — all other media outlets should also benefit from an overhauled licence or universal levy.

“It was great in the Future Media Commission that the wider media in Ireland needs to be looked at it in this context,” she says. “The commission said, ‘Irish media is hugely important. It has a strong voice and it needs to be maintained. The elimination of the VAT on newspapers was really welcomed. Setting up a fund for local media and court reporting was very welcomed.

“And, think about it, if the €60m [which RTÉ estimates is TV licence money that is unpaid each year] was collected, that could go a long way to helping the wider media, and, of course, RTÉ as well.

“Our remit is large. We have a lot of remits upon us that other media don’t, especially at a time when the Netflixes and Amazons are spending millions and millions.”