Has the era of the TV licence expired — and what would replace it?

As the Government rejects funding RTÉ through general taxation, we hear why the state broadcaster is unhappy with the old system — as are some of its rivals

Record figures: RTÉ director-general Dee Forbes. Photo by David Conachy Expand
The Late Late Toy Show helped RTÉ Player have its busiest ever week. Picture by Andres Poveda Expand
Over half of RTÉ&rsquo;s World Cup streams to watch the likes of Lionel Messi in action for Argentina have been on smartphones. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Expand
Dearbhla and McCabe in Fair City, which is a hit on the RTÉ Player Expand
Hard questions: Virgin Media Ireland MD Paul Farrell. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand

Record figures: RTÉ director-general Dee Forbes. Photo by David Conachy

The Late Late Toy Show helped RTÉ Player have its busiest ever week. Picture by Andres Poveda

Over half of RTÉ&rsquo;s World Cup streams to watch the likes of Lionel Messi in action for Argentina have been on smartphones. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Dearbhla and McCabe in Fair City, which is a hit on the RTÉ Player

Hard questions: Virgin Media Ireland MD Paul Farrell. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Record figures: RTÉ director-general Dee Forbes. Photo by David Conachy

John Meagher Twitter Email

Dee Forbes is in buoyant mood. When the RTÉ director-general talks to the Independent on Wednesday, she is celebrating the fact that the RTÉ Player — which is frequently maligned for being temperamental and “laggy” — has had its busiest ever week.

We’ve had 5.3 million streams,” she says, “and 2.5 million hours of content viewed, which is literally off the charts.” The reason? “Toy Show, the World Cup and normal things like Fair City and a documentary like Vicky [on the late campaigner Vicky Phelan].”

