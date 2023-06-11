Harry Styles review: King of the castle crowned Slane royalty

The global record industry is dead. But the live music scene has never been more alive. And front and centre of that scene is a former boyband star who crosses musical genres like he crosses gender divides.

Harry Styles is big. Really big. Sell-out Slane big. The atmosphere at his concert yesterday in Co Meath was inclusive and diverse. Where it was OK to be whoever you want to be. Indeed, it was celebrated.

Such was the feeling yesterday in and around Slane Castle. It was as if the sentiment of Styles’s 2019 song Treat People With Kindness had somehow seeped into the atmosphere.

That such an ally and champion of the LGBTQ+ community as Styles is so popular in Ireland no doubt says something about this little, post-Catholic country of ours.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Sunday Independent yesterday: “Harry has expressed that view that he thinks the public labelling of your sexual orientation is outdated. It’s interesting to see him experiment with different looks, concepts and cultures.

“He is a very talented musician who has made the difficult transition from band to solo.

“I’d love to be at Slane this weekend to see Harry Styles and Inhaler, but I have to go to a friend’s 40th birthday party. I was in Slane for Kings of Leon and Bon Jovi and it was a great experience. I am really glad it’s going to be felt by a whole new generation this weekend.”

80,000 Harry Styles fans descend on Slane Castle

Under cloudy skies, Inhaler, featuring Bono’s son Elijah on lead vocals, proved they were destined for big things with a rousing performance earlier on.

But everything yesterday was about building towards one giant, euphoric moment. And at 8.30pm, it happened.

Styles, an international pop icon full of relentless positivity and relentless avant-garde rig-outs, took the stage to a deafening roar. The 29-year-old is every inch the stellar showman, a retro dandy who seemingly always has an outfit more flamboyant than the previous one.

He owned the stage — like he owned 2022 and the first half of 2023 — moving about its giant expanse like a young Elvis Presley or a heyday Prince or Bowie. He jolted 80,000 fans en masse out of a prescribed comfort zone with his gender and genre fluidity. He moves from 1970s funk to alternative pop to old school soul, and everything in between.

He transcends as much as reinterprets these genres. Co Meath is suddenly a huge 1970s outdoor disco.

He opened up with Daydreaming (from current album Harry’s House), following it with Golden, Adore You and Keep Driving. He got his second biggest applause of the night when he performed Stockholm Syndrome by his old band One Direction.

By the nightfall, encoring with As It Was, Harry had rocked Lord Mountcharles’s castle to its foundations.