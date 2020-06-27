| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Harry Potter, the leadership potshots, Blue blood and the Shannon drain: the winners and losers from the Cabinet crunch

Fionnán Sheahan

Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan have made their ministerial selections - and there's going to be plenty of fallout

Micheal Martin. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Micheal Martin. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Micheal Martin. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Micheal Martin. Picture; Gerry Mooney

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin pulled a few surprises out of the hat for his Cabinet selections, which are the real talking point of the new government.

The Fianna Fáil leader has taken the gamble of making Stephen Donnelly his Minister for Health and brought in newly-elected TD Norma Foley as Minister for Education. The fallout within Fianna Fáil is already bubbling as more experienced and loyal figures were cast aside.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar went for a relatively risk-free line-up, with Helen McEntee the only new full Cabinet member in the Fine Gael ranks. Notably, there will be five female ministers sitting around the Cabinet table, with senior posts for Catherine Martin, Heather Humphreys, Helen McEntee and Norma Foley and super junior roles for Pippa Hackett and Hildegarde Naughton.

Related Content