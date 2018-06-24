Harry Crosbie submits plans to turn his Dublin city quay home into luxury hotel

High profile property developer Harry Crosbie is set to turn his home into a hotel, after submitting a request for planning permission to Dublin City Council last Friday.

Mr Crosbie intends to add two extra floors to the two-storey property on Hanover Quay in Dublin's docklands as part of the plan.

The four-star boutique hotel, called ''Number 9'', will boast 20 bedrooms, each with a balcony overlooking the water, while the entire ground floor is set to become a 6,000sq ft bar. At the rear of the property, Mr Crosbie intends to build a small bar on the waterfront, for VIP guests who will be staying at the hotel. The hotel will be accessed from the gable wall, which faces the Bord Gais Energy theatre on Grand Canal Square. It will be designed by architect Jonathan Walsh of RKD and is due to open next summer.

Mr Crosbie also intends to build a two-bedroom apartment above the hotel where he will live with his wife Rita. The couple moved into the 18th Century warehouse 27 years ago when the area was a derelict wasteland.

After building the Point Theatre, Mr Crosbie was unable to afford a green room for the stars, so performing artists were invited back to the property for their after-parties. Ten years later, U2 became the second locals in the area, when an old shed attached to Mr Crosbie's house was converted into a landmark recording studio.

Mr Crosbie would reportedly bang on the wall of his kitchen with his old slipper, when the music of the world's most famous rock band became too loud. It is not known what the band intends to do with their studio once the hotel is built. Meanwhile, Mr Crosbie's plans, submitted under the company name 'Basin Holdings Ltd, come only days after the entrepreneur announced his plans to build a new rock 'n' roll hotel at his Vicar Street site.

The submission includes plans for a membership club on the top floor with a 7,000 sq ft bar looking out over the city. The Vicar Street venue is also to get a makeover, with the main stage being moved to introduce an extra 500 seats.

Mr Crosbie has already put his stamp on the capital.

He built Dublin's Point theatre, now known as the O2, which was subsequently named among the world's best concert arenas. He also founded the Bord Gais Energy Theatre and restored the Clarence Hotel with U2. He was honoured with an honorary OBE for his work on the State visit to Ireland by Queen Elizabeth in 2011.

