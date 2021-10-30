| 5.8°C Dublin

Harry Crosbie: ‘It’s a sad state that I can’t go to the venues I created’

The colourful developer talks to John Meagher about a ‘lack of respect’ from the operators of the places he put on the map, how Dublin has changed for the better and the advice John Banville gave him when starting his new literary career

&lsquo;You can&rsquo;t run art on handouts&rsquo;: Harry Crosbie at his Vicar Street venue in Dublin. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand
Businessman and author Harry Crosbie. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand
Former U2 manager Paul McGuinness with Harry Crosbie at the opening of the Tosca restaurant in the 1990s Expand
John Shelving reciting Jame Joyce to Gay Byrne, Harry Crosbie, John Banville and John Boorman in 2018. Photo by David Conachy Expand
An aerial shot of The Point, now the 3Arena, in 1999 Expand
Knees-up: Bob Geldof went to a party at Crosbie&rsquo;s home after his recent Late Late Show appearance. Photo by Damien Eagers Expand
Undernose Farm Revisited by Harry Crosbie Expand

John Meagher Twitter Email

Harry Crosbie has something he wants to get off his chest. “Ask me,” he says before our interview begins, “if I go to gigs and the theatre any more.”

It is a curious request, but he is insistent, so midway through a wide-ranging conversion, the topic comes up. He says he refuses to go to shows at the 3Arena — or the Point, as calls it, using its old name — and the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

The reason soon becomes clear. Crosbie was the mastermind developer behind both Dublin docklands venues, but he lost control of them after the late-2000s crash. He had requested that the current owner of both, Live Nation, give him honorary membership, but his wish has not been entertained. He is sore about it today.

