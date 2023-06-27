Harry Corry ordered to pay €5,000 each to two sisters wrongly accused of shoplifting

The manager of a Harry Corry home furnishings store had called security before two sisters, suspected of shoplifting, had even reached the till, a judge said today when awarding them damages for defamation of character.

Judge Mary Morrissey said in the Circuit Civil Court that a large “empty” shopping bag being carried by one of the sisters as they entered the store in Liffey Valley in July 2020 had raised a red flag for staff who shadowed them as they shopped.

Judge Morrissey said the matter had culminated in the sisters being approached by the manager who said: “Do you want to pay for what’s in the bag” which, when opened, revealed nothing belonging to the store had been taken.

She told barrister Conor Kearney who appeared for Laura Conroy (27) and her sister Sharon Maughan (37), both of Whitechurch Place, Rathfarnham, Dublin, that the court was satisfied a defamation of both women had occurred.

“The manager indicated that prior to these ladies approaching the till she had contacted security,” Judge Morrissey said.

Mr Kearney, who appeared with Tiernan Solicitors, said in outlining the two defamation claims to the court said CCTV footage showed one of three children accompanying the two sisters put something into the large bag which was a toy she had brought into the store with her.

He said the accusation made by the store manager was defamatory as it was revealed there had not been a single item of Harry Corry stock in the bag when shown to the manager. The store had been paid for purchases made by the children’s mother before they left the shop following a 10-minute stand-off. No apology had since been offered to the two women.

Judge Morrissey, rejecting a submission that in the circumstances the store was entitled to a defence of qualified privilege, awarded both women damages of €5,000 each and made an order for Circuit Court costs in both cases on the basis defamation cases cannot be brought in the District Court.