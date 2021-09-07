Harrowing scenes as three victims of M6 crash buried in Kurdistan

The coffins are brought to the mosque (Kurdish Irish Society/Facebook)

There were harrowing scenes as the three victims of last month’s fatal M6 crash were buried in Kurdistan last Sunday.

Karzan Sabah Ahmed (36), his wife Shahen Qasm (31) and baby Lina (eight months) were killed when a man drove his Volkswagen Touran at speeds of up to 120km on the wrong side of the motorway and crashed head-on into their car.

The family lived on Glenanail Drive, off the Tuam Road in Galway and originally hailed from Erbil in the Kurdish region of Iraq.

The family was repatriated after the three bodies were flown from Dublin to London and then brought to Erbil City under the direction of the Iraqi embassy and the families of the deceased.

“The burial was yesterday, Sunday, September 5 in Bahrka, Erbil city,” the Kurdish Irish Society wrote in a post on Facebook.

“The bodies were laid out in two coffins. Karzan remains in one coffin and the other coffin contained the remains of Shahen and baby Lina.

“There were harrowing scenes from the arrival of the three bodies to the burial. Photos sent to us by Barzan (Karzan’s brother) show the bodies having arrived from Dublin to the mosque in Bahrka, Erbil.

“Also the photo shows the Kurdish relatives and friends of the late Karzan and Shahen carrying their two coffins of the three bodies to the mosque for prayer.

“Finally the photo of the burial (shows) the three bodies together in their final place of rest in the cemetery in Erbil, with the rites and prayers said by the local Imam who was in tears."

It adds: “The report sent to me by Barzan states that adults were crying uncontrollably and the amount of grief was unbelievable after this terrible tragedy which happened outside Galway on August 21, 2021.”

A GoFundMe page that was earlier set up by Karzan’s colleagues at NUI Galway and the Kurdish community in Ireland to repatriate their bodies raised more than €100,000.

Gesche Kindermann, one of the organisers of the fundraisers and a friend and colleague of Karzan, said he didn’t anticipate there to be such a generous response.

Karzan Sabah, his wife Shahen Qasm and their eight-month-old daughter Lina died in the M6 crash

“We did not anticipate such a response. This has been a tragic loss and we are heartbroken,” he told Independent.ie “We just wanted to do something to help the families of Karzan, Shahen and Lina at this difficult time.

"We are beyond grateful and completely overwhelmed by the response to our funding appeal. People have shown such phenomenal support, shared kind words, and have been so incredibly generous.

"We cannot thank all those who have contributed to the appeal enough for their kindness and support.”