THE Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has warned that terrorism is not the only challenge for border policing posed by Brexit.

THE Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has warned that terrorism is not the only challenge for border policing posed by Brexit.

Harris warns terrorism not the only challenge to Gardaí from Brexit

He said that issues will also arise for routine local policing and due to the potential for smuggling.

Mr Harris is making his first appearance at the Oireachtas Justice Committee today.

He was asked by Fianna Fáil TD Jim O'Callaghan if the Gardaí are prepared for Brexit and if it has enough resources.

Mr Harris said the border areas are appropriately staffed to deal with threats present at the moment.

He also pointed out that there are additional Gardaí graduating later this year.

Mr Harris said there are three areas of concern in relation to Brexit and the border.

In terms of local policing he said communities near the border need reassurance as people are worried about raids by criminals back and forwards between jurisdictions.

Mr Harris also warned of the potential for organised crime and smugglers making "illicit profit".

And he also raised the threat of terrorism and the possibility that a hard border could be used as "a rallying call" for dissident Republicans.

He said the Gardaí have been engaging with the PSNI since the Brexit vote.

Mr Harris said that plans are in place but it's still uncertain what the nature of Brexit will be.

Online Editors