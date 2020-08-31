Harris says 'there will always be people who do stupid things' after video shows large group drinking on Killarney street

‘Appalling’: Footage of the scenes in Killarney showed a large number of people singing on the street with no social distancing

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said "there will always be people who do stupid things" after a video circulated on social media showed a group of young people drinking on the street in Killarney on Saturday night.

The footage shows a large group of people gathered on Main Street in the Co Kerry town, with some seen standing on a telephone box and bins.

Chanting revellers can be seen crowded onto the footpaths, with little social distancing visible.

"We shouldn't lose sight that most people are sacrificing so much, but we also shouldn't decide that it's just one generation or age group of people when it comes to parties. There were no students in Clifden. Most young people have been extraordinarily responsible," Mr Harris to RTE Radio One.

He added that as colleges resume, it is "important we have the safeguards in place".

"There will be strict rules when it comes to college life. Not everybody will be back full-time. It will vary from institution to institution. There will be a priority placed on subjects with a science element ... and on first years as it will be hard to introduce someone to college life via zoom. When people live on campus accommodation, there will be new rules ... your housemates may also be in your classes."

Mr Harris said that college authorities will have the responsibility to ensure these measures are met.

The Higher Education Minister also added that the registration fee for students is "too high" and he would like to see fees addressed during his tenure as minister.

"I've been Minister for eight weeks and I would like to look at this over the lifetime of the Government, obviously we have a budget in October," Mr Harris said.

He assured that the SUSI grant system will be flexible to "take on board if a family's income has changed due to Covid-19."

Earlier on Monday, Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae called for pubs to re-open and said that the incident was "most unfortunate" and is not representative of Killarney.

“Killarney is an extremely well policed and managed town, we do not have instances like this on any type of occurrence, that is not a regular occurrence,” Mr Healy-Rae told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“This was not inside any public premises, because our publicans in Killarney that are opened they run exceptionally efficient businesses, very well controlled, they are adhering to all the guidelines and they’re doing everything correctly."

Mr Healy-Rae said the scenes in Kerry over the weekend should be used as an argument in persuading Government to allow all public houses to open.

"If our public houses are open, people will get alcohol in a measured and principled way, by responsible people who go before our courts every 12 months and who run what I call respectable public houses. All pubs should be open, not just ones who serve food."

Mr Healy-Rae acknowledged that his brother Danny runs a pub, but said that everyone in this country was entitled to their opinion.

“I don’t agree with the public health advice, no one can go into detail about what is the difference between a wet house and one serving food. There are a lot of anomalies. Of course I will adhere to and go along with the advice, but that doesn’t mean to say that I have to blindly agree and say they’re 100 per cent right in everything they say. That is not life.”

Mayor of Killarney councillor Brendan Cronin condemned the scenes, describing them as "absolutely shocking" and "appalling".

He called for a full investigation into how the incident occurred. "This is a slap in the face to all the great work in Killarney that has been done to make our town safe.

"I have contacted Superintendent Flor Murphy, Killarney Chamber of Commerce, and Kerry County Council management to arrange a meeting to discuss the situation. There needs to be a full investigation," he said.

Kerry County Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae said yesterday there was anger locally over the incident.

"The people's behaviour last night was completely unacceptable.

"There is outrage from the local people in Killarney and in Kerry over what went on in Killarney last night.

"We have students who are going back to school tomorrow, we have teachers who are going back to school tomorrow, we have parents who are worried about schools reopening tomorrow, and then we have this sort of behaviour. So, it's not good," he said.

The Vintners' Federation of Ireland (VFI) called for the "full force of the law" to be applied to bars breaching guidelines, although it remains unclear how the gathering began.

"The VFI has reiterated its call for the full force of the law to be applied to any pub found to be in breach of guidelines following a number of incidents in Killarney on Saturday night, which involved large groups of people gathering on the streets in contravention of all current protocols," it said in a statement.

"While the exact nature of what occurred prior to the incidents that appeared on social media remains unclear, the guidelines for restaurants and pubs serving food state that alcohol can only be served along with a €9 meal and guests can only remain on the premises for 105 minutes."

The VFI said it supported new Garda powers to close down businesses found to be not complying with Covid-19 regulations.

A Garda spokesperson said it did not comment on footage circulating on social media.

However, they said there were patrolling resources in the Killarney area.

"An Garda Síochána had resources on patrol in the Killarney district, with local gardaí reporting a large numbers of persons socialising in Killarney over the evening," they said.

