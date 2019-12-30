Harris says FAI was run ‘like fiefdom’ and questions apology

The Health Minister has claimed the troubled football association has been run “like a fiefdom” that “stinks and portrays an arrogance” associated with the Celtic Tiger era.

Health Minister Simon Harris has questioned what the FAI has apologised for as he claimed the troubled football association has been run “like a fiefdom” that “stinks and portrays an arrogance” associated with the Celtic Tiger era.

Mr Harris made the strongly-worded comments as he and fellow Cabinet Minister Richard Bruton called for fresh leadership in the financially troubled association.

The FAI issued an apology for “the mistakes of the past” on Sunday night following a stormy AGM where officials admitted they cannot guarantee staff salaries next month as the association seeks €18m to meet its obligations.

Speaking on Monday, Mr Harris said: “I note the apology of the FAI yesterday, but I don't know what they've been apologising for because they chose to just kind of apologise and say sorry. I suppose that's better than not saying sorry. But I'd like to know what they're sorry for.”

The Fine Gael minister said there has been a situation where the FAI was run “like a fiefdom and like some sort of personal club”.

He said: “I think it's extremely concerning what we saw on the FAI. I think it stinks and it portrays an arrogance that we've seen in lots of other parts of Irish life, but [that] I like to think that we left in the past when the Celtic Tiger died a death here in our country.”

Mr Harris said the government needs to make sure that it can support Irish football but that finding a mechanism to do that will have to be carefully considered. “We can’t just write a blank cheque for an organisation that we can’t have confidence in,” he said.

He said the FAI needs to appoint independent directors to rebuild the confidence of soccer fans and the government in the organisation. He said that Mr Ross would advise the government on the best course of action following meetings with stakeholders next month.

Mr Bruton said there needs to be a “fresh start” and “fresh leadership” in the FAI and that the apology was “the first step in building a bridge” between the government and the association.

“I’ve no doubt that, as the Minister [Ross] himself has said, he does not want to see examinership or liquidation as the way forward for the FAI and hopefully there is a space now emerging where the Minister can work with the organisation to develop the strategy that I think we all want to see but equally I don’t think anyone wants to see taxpayers’ money going into a black hole.

“This has to be run in a way that we can stand over it and that any money which is given from the taxpayer is accountable for in a transparent way.”

Mr Bruton would not be drawn on how quickly a solution can be reached but said there is a “sense of urgency on all sides”.

He added: “I think there’s a recognition that this is really important but equally I think there has to be certain preconditions met and I think we’re well on the way I hope to seeing some of those met and that we can see useful dialogue but I don’t want to comment on the timing of progress in those talks because I’m not close enough to them.”

Online Editors