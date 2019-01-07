Harris brands online posts claiming to identify first abortion location as 'despicable'

HEALTH Minister Simon Harris has branded social media posts purporting to identify the location where the the first abortion is taking place as "despicable".

He said: "I find it extraordinarily unedifying.

"I find it pretty darn despicable that that... anybody would take to social media and endeavour to create a public conversation about an individual patient's care.

"A service that is provided legally here in our country deserves to be treated with absolute respect and the confidentiality of a patient must be to the fore.

"I've spoken to the [HSE] director general about this this morning and I know the HSE shares this view."

He also said that such social media posts should not be taken as fact.

Mr Harris said the number of GPs offering abortion services has grown to 200 and the Irish Family Planning Association and National Maternity Hospital are coming on board today.

He said he is working on legislation for safe access zones to restrict protests outside medical facilities offering terminations but could not give a timeline for when it would be introduced.

Online Editors