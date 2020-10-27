Hard-working, highly respected and popular - the three men at centre of Cork shooting tragedy

The tragic shooting incident at a farm in Kanturk claimed the lives of Timothy 'Tadhg' O'Sullivan (59), and his sons Mark (25) and Diarmuid (23). Who were the men at the centre of the tragedy?

Timothy 'Tadhg' O'Sullivan (59)

Originally from Roskeen in north Cork, Mr O'Sullivan relocated to Asollas between Castlemagner and Kanturk when he married his wife, Ann, almost 30 years ago. The couple had two children, Mark and Diarmuid. Mr O'Sulllivan worked for over 40 years in the motor trade across north Cork though, through his wife's family, a substantial farm holding was also controlled by the family. Over recent decades he was based at a garage in nearby Charleville. A keen sports fan, he was highly respected in the Asollas area for his hard-work and commitment to local events.

Mark O'Sullivan (25)

Mark was the eldest of Tadhg and Ann O'Sullivan's children and attended school in Kanturk. He was well known in Castlemagner and regularly attended the village for GAA matches and to visit local friends. He secured entry to a law course in University College Cork (UCC) after his Leaving Cert and earned his BL degree. He then went on to complete his Masters degree and was training as a solicitor in Cork. He was known for his outgoing personality and love of foreign travel.

Diarmuid O'Sullivan (23)

Diarmuid, the youngest of the O'Sullivan children, attended school in Kanturk like his older brother and also socialised in Castlemagner. He went on to study accountancy at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT). He finished his studies last June, passed his exams and was due to have his conferring online next week. CIT paid tribute to him and underlined the shock felt within the CIT community at the tragedy. Locals described Diarmuid as a very quiet, shy and polite young man. He was said to have been very upset by a recent dispute within the family over a will and an inheritance which involved local farm land. Family and friends were said to be very concerned at how upset he was.

