Happy New Year: Seven unique ways to welcome 2018

Struggling to come up with a way to ring in 2018 in style or just looking to do something different? We look at some of the best offerings to ring in the New Year.

Catch the sunrise at Ireland's most scenic spots Sunrise at Hook Lighthouse Ireland has no shortage of gorgeous beauty spots that are the perfect place to welcome the New Year. The team at Hook Lighthouse in Co is hosting their first sunrise tour which has sold out but there are plenty of other options to watch the sun come up on January 1. Try Kiliney Hill on Dublin's southside or along the coast in Greystones Co Wicklow.

Keep it local Photo: Stock Image Masquerade balls and NYE parties are a dime a dozen around the country but the Christmas season is the best time of year to support local businesses. Visit your local restaurants and pubs to ring in the New Year with people from your area, all while supporting local business. Get into the thick of it in Dublin city centre The New Year's Festival in Dublin will kick off on Sunday December 31 and run over two days.

The 3Countdown Concert will begin at 8pm. Kodaline will perform live from Custom House Quay on New Year's Eve. While an event will also be held on New Year's Day in the city centre which will include the brilliant Garda Band, the Line Up Choir, and the Hit Machine Drummers.

Or avoid the crowds and mix it up at home Glass Bowl Dingle Gin & Irish Tonic Grab your nearest and dearest and try your hand at mixology and whip up some festive cocktails to toast 2018. Alternatively you can stick to the basics with a twist. Check out some of our tips on how to rustle up the best gin and tonics.

Be daring - hop on a plane and welcome the New Year abroad Parisian joie de vivre, where iconic landmarks include the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre, and the Sacre Coeur It may be too late to jet to Sydney for the fireworks or Rio for the famous beach party but there are plenty of excellent options closer to home if you are looking to Last minute holiday specialists such as lastminute.com and others have dozens of last minute deals including Paris, Prague and Edinburgh.

Blow of the cobwebs and get outside Waterford Greenway. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile No matter what you do to watch the clock strike midnight (or not) get out and about to blow off the cobwebs of the old year and welcome the new.

Ireland has an embarrassment of scenic walks, mountain climbs for all fitness levels and stunning coastlines.

Grab a bike and tackle the Greenway cycle route in Waterford or a take in a portion of Wild Atlantic Way. Start 2018 with some zen Yoga New Year's yoga retreats are increasingly popular around the country but if you feel yourself needing a little downtime post-party season there are a number of weekend retreats kicking off in January that run throughout the year. The Burren Yoga Retreat in Co Clare offers a busy roster of yoga, guided Burren outings and healthy vegetarian walks. There is limited availability left for their January 3-9 retreat and for each weekend in the remainder of the year.

