Happy Hour: Free pints, thanks to Beautiful South singer Paul Heaton

Taylor Dembrowski from Saskatoon in Canada joins the birthday celebrations for musician Paul Heaton of The Beautiful South, who left a sum of money behind the bar in Kehoes pub to celebrate his 60th birthday Picture; Gerry Mooney

Free pints courtesy of rocker Paul Heaton was the icing on the cake for a couple of Canadian tourists who were among the delighted punters who were treated to a pint of their choice on the house at Dublin’s iconic watering hole Kehoe’s.

Taylor Dembrowski (24) and Kade Kehoe (25), from Saskatoon, weren’t even born when Heaton, lead singer with The Beautiful South, formed the iconic northern English rock band back in 1988.

But that didn’t stop them from raising a toast to celebrate his 60th birthday on Monday.

Mr Kehoe, whose surname bears the same name as the Dublin pub, said they popped for a drink as part their tour of the capital and were stunned when the pub announced that it would be pulling free pints from 6pm to 8pm courtesy of the singer.

“We were here earlier and having a great time. We were then told we’d get free pints at 6pm,” said Ms Dembrowski.

The Dublin pub is one of 60 on both sides of the Irish Sea that the singer selected for free pints to celebrate his birthday.

He had hoped to tour around 60 pubs across the UK and Ireland to celebrate his birthday but had to postpone his tour. Instead he decided to put a bit of cash behind the bar at nine watering holes in Ireland to celebrate.

"I’d originally planned to do another bicycle tour, visiting and performing in 60 pubs across Ireland and the UK,” the singer posted on social media.

“However, due to recording delays caused by the pandemic, I’ve had to shelve these plans for the time being. Instead, I’ve decided that the next best way to celebrate this coming of age is to handpick 60 pubs across Ireland and the UK and put a given amount of money behind the bar of each one.

"Then both regulars and yourselves can enjoy a birthday drink on me (until the money runs out, or the bar runs dry!) The hope is to bring people together on the day, whilst recognising that many folk who bought my records or showed me support over the years could do with a wee party as we come out of Covid and hit potential financial struggles.”

Fans Robbie (57) and Trish Cooke (61). from Cabra, heard about the free pints offer on Sunday night and got to the pub early in order to secure a table in the snug.

While they are looking forward to seeing him perform at St Anne’s Park in Raheny later this summer, the couple said they were delighted to raise a toast to celebrate Heaton’s birthday.

“I’ve never heard of any musician ever doing something like this,” Mr Cooke said.

“To do this is totally unheard of,” he said. “It might inspire other musicians, this could be the start of something,” he said.

And while some punters couldn’t believe they were getting free pints – including one man who looked sceptical when given a special voucher printed off by the pub – others were stunned by the singer’s largesse.

“It’s a really generous gesture and to get people into pubs after being closed for so long,” said civil servant Aoife McNamara (34), who was celebrating her friend’s 40th birthday.

Kehoe’s owner Eddie Fitzgerald said the goodwill gesture saw a steady stream of punters arriving since early afternoon once word got out about the free pints between the hours of 6pm and 8pm.

But he said anyone who said they were there courtesy of Paul Heaton, didn’t have to wait for the witching hour to get their free pints.

“People started coming in at 2pm and it’s been tipping away all day,” he said.

It’s understood that Heaton allocated around €1,000 to each pub, which for Mr Fitzgerald, meant giving away just under 200 free pints.



