‘Happy birthday, Amelia’: Mother honours late daughter with fashion fundraiser to mark her eighth birthday

Miriam O’Callaghan MC for the evening, pictured on the catwalk for Amelia’s Glad Rags for Hope with Geraldine Mullan

Geraldine Mullan got all dressed up on Friday night, found her biggest smile and set out to celebrate a fundraiser to mark her daughter’s birthday, “her second in heaven”.

It is 14 months since Geraldine’s husband John, their teenage son Tomás and daughter Amelia from Moville, Co Donegal, tragically died when their car left the road and entered Lough Foyle as they returned from a day out in Derry .

Honouring the legacy of her family gives Geraldine strength. Last July, she launched the Mullan Hope Centre as a community resource in her late husband’s garden centre – Hope stands for ‘Hub Of Positive Energy’.

Geraldine and her friend, Kathy Donaghy, came up with the idea for a fashion-themed birthday celebration when they went for a swim on John’s birthday and named it ‘Amelia’s Glad Rags for Hope’.

On Friday night, three polytunnels where John used to tend his plants beside the family home were utterly transformed and positively rocking.

“We designed this as a night garden because of my beloved John,” Geraldine told the 120 guests.

“We are here in John’s former garden centre and it’s night time because we always told our beloved children we loved them to the sun, moon and stars – and there’s three bright stars shining up on all of us tonight.

“Anybody that knows us knows that birthdays were a big thing in our house.

“My husband was the best husband ever and if it was his birthday, we all got a party bag, so for Amelia, there would have been cake.

“I know that her classmates today got buns with jam and sprinkles because I know that’s what she would have wanted so I know there was a happy second class in Scoil Eoghain.”

Geraldine, a clinical nurse specialist in oncology in Letterkenny, said: “Amelia is eight today and she will be smiling down on all of us, and loving all the glamour and will be skipping up in heaven tonight with her dad and her big brother.”

Inside the main marquee, some of Amelia’s favourite outfits were at a little area dedicated to her memory with photographs and toys.

Her mum told me how she loved her fashion, especially her crochet poncho.

Geraldine said her daughter would have been the first on the catwalk strutting her stuff, doing cartwheels along the way with her beautiful smile and amazing fashion sense.

She said her husband would have got a laugh at spotting weeds in the corner of a polytunnel behind the “posh frocks”.

Broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan, who has interviewed Geraldine twice on radio, volunteered to MC the event after being contacted.

She described Geraldine as “probably one of the most incredible women I have ever met. She’s just suffered the most unimaginable tragedy but out of that, she has created this extraordinary evening which is about other people and raising funds to make people happier and better”.

Support from local businesses poured in for the event. Volunteer models included two former Miss Irelands, Vivienne Doyle (1998) and Lauren McDonagh (2017).

The creative team from McElhinneys department store dressed the large marquee set up for the catwalk show and donated clothes as did lots of local boutiques. Rails of donated pre-loved clothes were also available to buy