Handyman charged with murder of Irish bishop appears before US court

Cork-born Bishop David O’Connell, known as ‘The Peacemaker', was found shot dead at his Los Angeles home last February

A woman lays flowers near the house where Bishop David O’Connell was killed in February. Photo: Getty

Bishop David O'Connell was shot dead at his home in LA last February

A HANDYMAN charged with the murder of an Irish-born bishop known as ‘The Peacemaker’ is scheduled to appear before a preliminary court hearing in the US.

Carlos Medina (61) is charged with the murder of Bishop David O'Connell (69) who was shot dead in his Los Angeles home last February.

Medina, whose wife worked as Bishop O'Connell's housekeeper, has previously pleaded not guilty to a single felony count of murder.

The accused, who has an address in Torrance County in LA, was arraigned at Foltz Criminal Justice Centre on February 22, just two days after he was first arrested over the killing.

The hearing in California later today is expected to set a trial date and hear outline details of the case. Medina faces a 35-year prison sentence if convicted.

LA held three days of mourning for Bishop O'Connell last February with the killing having shocked a city notorious for gun-related violence.

Bishop O'Connell died from a gunshot wound to his upper chest after being found at his home in east LA on Saturday, February 18.

He was found lying on his bed shortly before lunchtime when a church deacon went looking for the cleric after he failed to turn up at an arranged meeting.

A woman lays flowers near the house where Bishop David O’Connell was killed in February. Photo: Getty

Police believe Bishop O'Connell was asleep in bed when attacked, with no sign of forced entry.

Medina had previously carried out work at the bishop's home. He was arrested by armed police within 48 hours of the killing following a lengthy standoff at Medina's home in Torrance, a short distance from the cleric's property.

Bishop O'Connell was known as ‘The Peacemaker’ for his courageous work in trying to end gang violence and protect vulnerable migrants.

He was known to neighbours and friends as ‘Bishop Dave’ and was renowned for his humility and aversion to pomp and ceremony.

The Cork-born cleric helped broker a peace deal during the 1992 LA riots which erupted in the wake of the police beating of a black motorist, Rodney King.

Bishop O’Connell put his own life at risk in going into riot-ravaged areas to negotiate directly with gang leaders.

Ordained in Ireland in 1979, Bishop O’Connell spent his entire ministry in LA although he was a frequent visitor back to Ireland.

He was made auxiliary bishop of LA by Pope Francis in 2015 in recognition of his work with the poor and vulnerable.

Los Angeles held three days of mourning for Bishop O'Connell last February with the killing having shocked a city notorious for gun-related violence

His requiem mass was led by Archbishop Jose Gomez and was celebrated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Archbishop Gomez recalled how Bishop O'Connell spoke fluent Spanish but with a distinct Irish accent.

“He was a good friend of Los Angeles – he was a good priest, a good bishop and a man of peace. His death is a terrible loss,” said Archbishop Gomez.

A special memorial mass was also celebrated in his honour in Cork.

Bishop O’Connell is survived by his brother Kieran, his sister-in-law Paula and his nieces and nephews.