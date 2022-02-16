Hand sanitiser use will stay in place in schools – Education Minister

Hand sanitisers and the enhanced cleaning regimes will stay in place in schools, even if the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommends the easing of Covid restrictions this week.

Education Minister Norma Foley would not comment today on speculation that masks would become discretionary in schools, following the Nphet meeting tomorrow.

While confirming that hand hygiene and cleaning practices introduced because of Covid would stay, she said in relation to masks, “we are awaiting the advice of Nphet and we will follow their advice.”

The minister offered no view on whether the time was right to drop other infection prevention and control measures in schools, such as classroom pods for primary pupils.

The minister said that Nphet would be taking “the widest possible, look at the operation of our schools and we await this advice.”

Budgets for hand sanitisers and enhanced cleaning have already been allocated and there will be no surprise that these common sense measures will continue.