The Government has announced new Covid-19 restrictions aimed at clamping down on house parties.

It comes after the Government decided to postpone plans to reopen pubs until August 10 over concerns about the increase in new Covid-19 cases.

The new rules will mean a maximum of 10 people from four separate households will now be allowed to visit friends and family.

The move follows growing concerns over the spread of the virus among young people attending house parties.

After a cabinet meeting, Taoiseach Micheal Martin announced the country will not move into the next phase of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Martin said he is concerned about the spread of the virus and said phase four of the roadmap for reopening the country will now be delayed.

The Taoiseach also announced that face coverings will become mandatory for all shoppers and retail workers. Retail workers will be required to wear face coverings if they are not working behind screens.

He said the government will devise penalties for those who do not comply with the new rules.

Pubs and nightclubs were due to reopen this coming Monday but the Cabinet has decided the push back the date over fears about the rise in coronavirus cases, as well as limits on gathering numbers raised.

Central to the Government’s concerns are the rise in infections among younger people who are more likely to go to pubs or attend mass gatherings.

Crowd sizes will also stay the same, as currently a maximum of 50 people are allowed to gather indoors and while this was due to increase to 100 on July 20, the limit will remain at 50.

The same applies for outside gatherings - the limit will remain on 200, even though it was due to increase to 500.

The Taoiseach added that there is "evidence" that "unrestricted house parties" have led to an increase in cases.

For this reason, social visits are now limited to a maximum of 10 people, from no more than four other households in one home.

Advice against non-essential travel remains, even though this was due to be eased on July 20.

Speaking at a press conference taking place after this afternoon's Cabinet meeting, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said that the concern about the rise in coronavirus cases recent weeks is "very real".

"The Cabinet agreed that current public health measures remain," he said.

"The country will now not be progressing to phase four of the roadmap.

"The priority is to get that R number below one," he added, so that we have the "best chance possible" to reopen schools in August.

"I know our people are deeply resilient, I know that we care for our families, our neighbours and our communities."

He said that this delay in lifting restrictions will be "disappointing" to many.

The Vintners' Federation of Ireland (VFI) said that publicans have been dealt a "hammer blow" by the decision.

They say it will have huge ramifications for family-run pubs across Ireland.

“This is a shocking decision not to proceed with the planned reopening of pubs and will be a hammer blow to thousands of pubs and their local communities around the country.

"The vast majority of these pubs are small rural outlets run by families who are on first-name terms with their customers and far removed from the crowded venues that concern NPHET," said VFI Chief Executive Padraig Cribben.

“Publicans are reeling from this news. They did everything asked of them by remaining shut for over four months and our members had a reasonable expectation the sector would reopen next Monday. All other phases went smoothly so to now tell publicans they can’t open like the rest of the hospitality sector makes little sense. This is a decision made by politicians who appear divorced from reality about life in rural Ireland," he added.

A "major support package" is urgently needed for pubs which have been closed for five months, the federation added, which would include grants of €20,000 to €50,000.

