Hammer attack in home leaves man with cracked skull

A man suffered a fractured skull and other horrific injuries when three masked attackers broke into a north Dublin house and beat him over the head and body with hammers.

A man suffered a fractured skull and other horrific injuries when three masked attackers broke into a north Dublin house and beat him over the head and body with hammers.

Sean Cummins (40) was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where he is still being treated for serious head injuries as well as a number of broken ribs and other major cuts and bruises.

The horrific hammer attack happened when Mr Cummins and his 37-year-old girlfriend had just returned to a property at St Berach's Place in Kilbarrack, at around 11.40pm on Friday.

It is understood the couple were in a downstairs room when the men entered the property through an unlocked door.

The trio immediately targeted Mr Cummins, who suffered a large number of blows to his head and body by the masked men. They then fled the scene in a waiting car in the direction of Kilbarrack Road. The emergency services were called.

"This individual is extremely lucky to be alive - he was struck a number of times in the head with a hammer and suffered very serious injuries," a source said.

"There was blood everywhere - this was a truly horrific scene and the victim was targeted in a sustained and deliberate way."

Raheny gardaí have not yet made any arrests in the case, which is being treated as an aggravated burglary case.

However, nothing was stolen from the property in the course of the robbery and the victim's girlfriend was not injured in the savage attack.

One source said the victim may have been targeted after being "blamed for a number of break-ins in the locality" but there is no evidence of this.

Gardaí said all the suspects were wearing dark clothing and masked.

Mr Cummins, who is originally from the nearby Briarfield Grove estate, is a well-known petty criminal who is regularly searched on sight by officers and has a number of previous convictions.

His most serious brush with the law happened back in March 2006, when he was given a two-year jail sentence for four counts of falsely using AIB cheques in the north Dublin area on dates in June 2003.

Since then, the father of at least two children has continued to come to Garda attention, including when he stole chocolate bars and fake tan spray from a supermarket in what was described in Dublin District Court as a "silly" theft.

That court sitting, in November 2015, heard Mr Cummins was "going through a difficult period" when he shoplifted the goods at the Tesco store in Kilbarrack.

Irish Independent