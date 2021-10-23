Halyna Hutchins ‘enchanted’ everybody she met while filming drama in Ireland

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins enchanted those she met during her time in Ireland last year, filming an as yet untitled period drama.

Alicia Clements, of Birr Castle, in Co Offaly, recalled the Ukrainian’s creativity and her “authentic way of working as well as her vision”.

Her family’s ancestral home was used by Hutchins and the crew for a number of scenes and they were the last to use the candle-lit Waterford crystal chandelier in the Music Saloon of the castle in late summer last year.

She said they were deeply saddened to hear of Hutchins’ death.

Barry Coyle, the co-casting director with the production, recalled Hutchins’ great interest in Irish life, the people and the everyday street scenes she found during her time in Dublin.

“She had a real genuine interest in Irish life and the people here and was so happy to be working in Ireland, especially considering the global industry had more or less closed at that time,” he told RTÉ.

Her death has caused great shock within the Irish film industry, particularly among those working in the field of stunts and special effects.

John McKenna, an armourer who has worked on movies such as In the Name of the Father, The General and Intermission, told the Irish Independent it was a very sad day for the industry.

“Luckily enough, we have been spared this kind of event in Ireland,” he said. “I’m nearly 37 years doing this and I have actually walked away from jobs when I felt it was dangerous.”

Having recently finished filming on Cocaine Bear, he said the production was “very successful and everybody was happy”.

“You get very close on a set, you coach actors and you make sure they’re 100pc safe. You make them comfortable because some of them just don’t like guns full stop. I’m a long time doing this and we take it very seriously,” he said.

One industry insider who did not wish to be named said the issue of blank-firing guns “is not as straightforward as you’d think”.

“The bullets can discharge. It is igniting a bang, so there has to be a discharge,” he said.

A health and safety consultant in the industry said it was unlikely such an accident could happen on a set here as garda specialists have to be present for any use of pyrotechnics.