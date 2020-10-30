Halloween weather warning issued by Met Éireann as torrential rain on the way

A man struggles against high winds and torrential rain in Westport. Photo: Paul Mealey

Met Éireann issued a national Status Yellow wind warning for the entire country amid a threat of winds gusting to gale force with severe gusts possible.

The wind warning will remain in place until 3pm on Saturday.

A Status Yellow rain warning for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick was due to expire this (Friday) morning.

That warning was issued amid fears some areas could see up to 60mm of rainfall - with potentially even more falling along mountainous areas.

Such heavy rainfall poses a risk of both spot-flooding and flash flooding.

There is also a serious risk of coastal flooding, particularly in parts of the south west, before and after high tide on Saturday.

Very high seas are also forecast.

People planning exercise within their 5km Level Five Covid-19 zone were urged to take particular care near any waterways.

Met Éireann's said the Halloween weekend will be marked by very unsettled weather as a series of vigorous Atlantic weather systems pass close to Ireland.

"It will overall be dry for daylight hours on Friday with spells of hazy sunshine and just light westerly breezes," a spokesperson said.

"Any lingering overnight rain will quickly clear during the morning.

It will feel fresh with highest temperatures of 9C to 12C but it will become wet and windy weather later in the evening."

"Saturday will be a wet and possibly stormy with widespread and often heavy rain continuing through the day."

"The rain will begin to clear northwards through the evening followed by scattered showers and clear spells."

"On Sunday rain will clear to the northeast with scattered outbreaks of rain remaining, becoming heavy and more persistent in southern areas once again during the afternoon."

"It will be cool and unsettled on Monday with heavy showers but some sunny spells will develop through the day. Highest temperatures of just 8C to 11C."

While showers are forecast for Tuesday there is hope of better more settled conditions from Wednesday thanks to a high pressure zone approaching from the Atlantic.

Irish Independent