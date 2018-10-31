Dublin Fire Brigade has been called out to more than 369 fire-related incidents today as people across the city celebrate Halloween.

Halloween 2018: Dublin Fire Brigade called to deal with over 369 fire related incidents

The vast majority of the calls relate to illegal bonfires.

Shortly after 9pm, firefighters were called to battle a bonfire in Kilbarrack which firefighters said was radiating a lot of heat.

Kilbarrack firefighters at a bonfire tonight, there would a lot of radiated heat from a large bonfire like this

Firefighters from Dolphin's Barn were also called to extinguish a bonfire in the south of the city.

Firefighters from Dolphins Barn station dealing with a bonfire in the South city centre

Meanwhile, in Drimnagh a firework was thrown at gardai at around 8pm this evening.

Gardaí confirmed there was an incident on Benbulben Road involving an “accelerant” or “fire work” being thrown at a Garda vehicle.

“At approximately 8pm some type of accelerant or possibly a fire work was thrown at a public order van on Benbulben Road, Dublin 12,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“The unit are still on patrol in the area dealing with calls. There was no one arrested or injured."

Halloween is one the busiest nights of the year for emergency services. Last year, Dublin Fire Brigade reported 340 calls, 220 of which were bonfire-related.

Dublin Fire Brigade also urged homeowners to keep bins inside overnight, warning that they have a “nasty habit of going missing or spontaneously combusting on Halloween”.

Is it your bin collection day tomorrow? Try not leave your bin out tonight. They have nasty habit of going missing or spontaneously combusting on #Halloween. Don't give the arsonists the opportunity.

Online Editors